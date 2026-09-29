Moes ZM-108-M
|Model
|ZM-108-M
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart curtain switch module
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), moving, motor_reversal, calibration, calibration_time, indicator_mode, backlight_mode, switch_type_curtain
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
invert_cover: Inverts the reported cover position and the state derived from it, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Moving (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
moving property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
UP,
STOP,
DOWN.
Motor reversal (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_reversal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_reversal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_reversal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON motor reversal is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Indicator mode (enum)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
off/on,
on/off,
on.
Backlight mode (binary)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch type curtain (enum)
External switch type. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_curtain property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_curtain": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_curtain": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
flip-switch,
sync-switch,
button-switch,
button2-switch.