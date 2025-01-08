Moes ZM-102-M

Model ZM-102-M Vendor Moes Description Garage door opener Exposes trigger, countdown, garage_door_contact, run_time, open_alarm_time, status Picture

Request door to close (= false) or open (= true), will not pulse output if contact shows door is already in requested state. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Countdown to trigger door movement after a certain time, will pulse output in all cases. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true garage door contact is ON, if false OFF.

Configure the time to wait for the door contact status to change before triggering a run time alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the run_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"run_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is s .

Configure the amount of time the door may be open before an open time alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the open_alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .