Legrand ZLGP14/ZLGP15/ZLGP16

# Green Power

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient.

The device identification is the same for several models ZLGP14, ZLGP15 and ZLGP16 (so far). Only command IDs differ (from 16 to 23).

Current supported models are:

ZLGP14 (home arrival/home departure)

ZLGP15 (1 to 4 numbered switches)

ZLGP16 (daytime day/daytime night)

To pair this device, hold the configuration button (on the back of the device) and press any of the buttons.

For further details, please refer to manufacturer documentation below.

# Manfacturer documentations