Legrand ZLGP14/ZLGP15/ZLGP16

ModelZLGP14/ZLGP15/ZLGP16
VendorLegrand
DescriptionWireless and batteryless scenario switch (home arrival/departure, 1-4 switches, daytime day/night)
Exposesaction
PictureLegrand ZLGP14/ZLGP15/ZLGP16

Notes

Green Power

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient.
The device identification is the same for several models ZLGP14, ZLGP15 and ZLGP16 (so far). Only command IDs differ (from 16 to 23).
Current supported models are:

  • ZLGP14 (home arrival/home departure)
  • ZLGP15 (1 to 4 numbered switches)
  • ZLGP16 (daytime day/daytime night)

Pairing

To pair this device, hold the configuration button (on the back of the device) and press any of the buttons.
For further details, please refer to manufacturer documentation below.

Manfacturer documentations

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: home_arrival, home_departure, press_1, press_2, press_3, press_4, daytime_day, daytime_night.