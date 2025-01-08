Moes ZHT-S03

Model ZHT-S03 Vendor Moes Description Zigbee wall thermostat Exposes child_lock, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), temperature_delta, working_day, schedule_weekday, schedule_holiday, frost_protection Picture

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , current_heating_setpoint , running_state , preset , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: schedule , manual . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9.9 and the maximum value is 9.9 with a step size of 0.1 .

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_delta property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_delta": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Workday setting. Value can be found in the published state on the working_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"working_day": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mon_fri , mon_sat , mon_sun .

Workdays (6 times hh:mm/cc.c°C ). Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_weekday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_weekday": NEW_VALUE} .

Holidays (2 times hh:mm/cc.c°C) . Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_holiday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_holiday": NEW_VALUE} .