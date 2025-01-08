Moes ZHT-S03
|Model
|ZHT-S03
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Zigbee wall thermostat
|Exposes
|child_lock, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), temperature_delta, working_day, schedule_weekday, schedule_holiday, frost_protection
|Picture
Exposes
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
running_state,
preset,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
schedule,
manual. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9.9and the maximum value is
9.9with a step size of
0.1.
Temperature delta (numeric)
The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_delta property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_delta": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Working day (enum)
Workday setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
working_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"working_day": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mon_fri,
mon_sat,
mon_sun.
Schedule weekday (text)
Workdays (6 times
hh:mm/cc.c°C). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_weekday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_weekday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule holiday (text)
Holidays (2 times
hh:mm/cc.c°C). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_holiday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_holiday": NEW_VALUE}.
Frost protection (binary)
Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.