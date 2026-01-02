Moes ZHT-S01
|Model
|ZHT-S01
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Zigbee wall thermostat (air/internal temperature priority)
|Exposes
|child_lock, system_mode, climate (preset, running_state, system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), floor_temperature, valve_state, sensor, temperature_scale, backlight_brightness, antifreeze, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, eco_temperature, program_mode, weekly_programming
|Picture
Exposes
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
System mode (enum)
Thermostat system mode (device enabled/disabled). Value can be found in the published state on the
system_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
heat.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
running_state,
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
auto,
eco. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Floor temperature (numeric)
Temperature from floor sensor (secondary). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Valve state (binary)
Valve state. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPEN valve state is ON, if
CLOSED OFF.
Sensor (enum)
Temperature sensor selection. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
both.
Temperature scale (enum)
Temperature scale (WARNING: converter only supports Celsius datapoints). Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_scale property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_scale": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Backlight brightness (enum)
Backlight brightness percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
20,
50,
100.
Antifreeze (binary)
Antifreeze mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
antifreeze property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"antifreeze": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
OFF antifreeze is ON, if
ON OFF.
Min temperature limit (numeric)
Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Temperature hysteresis/deadzone. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
ECO mode temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Program mode (enum)
Weekly programming mode type. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
weekend,
single_break,
no_day_off.
Weekly programming (composite)
Time of day and setpoint in weekly programming mode. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_programming": {"weekdays_program_1_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_1_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_1_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_temperature": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_hour": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_minute": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_temperature": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_hour": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_minute": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_temperature": VALUE}}
weekdays_program_1_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_1_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_1_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekdays_program_2_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_2_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_2_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekdays_program_3_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_3_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_3_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekdays_program_4_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_4_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_4_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekdays_program_5_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_5_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_5_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekdays_program_6_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekdays_program_6_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekdays_program_6_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekend_program_1_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekend_program_1_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekend_program_1_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C
weekend_program_2_hour(numeric) max value is 23
weekend_program_2_minute(numeric) max value is 59
weekend_program_2_temperature(numeric) min value is 5, max value is 35, unit is °C