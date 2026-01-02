Moes ZHT-S01

Model ZHT-S01 Vendor Moes Description Zigbee wall thermostat (air/internal temperature priority) Exposes child_lock, system_mode, climate (preset, running_state, system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), floor_temperature, valve_state, sensor, temperature_scale, backlight_brightness, antifreeze, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, eco_temperature, program_mode, weekly_programming Picture

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Thermostat system mode (device enabled/disabled). Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , heat .

This climate device supports the following features: preset , running_state , system_mode , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , auto , eco . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Temperature from floor sensor (secondary). Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Valve state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN valve state is ON, if CLOSED OFF.

Temperature sensor selection. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external , both .

Temperature scale (WARNING: converter only supports Celsius datapoints). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_scale property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_scale": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Backlight brightness percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 20 , 50 , 100 .

Antifreeze mode. Value can be found in the published state on the antifreeze property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"antifreeze": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals OFF antifreeze is ON, if ON OFF.

Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 70 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature hysteresis/deadzone. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is °C .

ECO mode temperature setting. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Weekly programming mode type. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , weekend , single_break , no_day_off .

Time of day and setpoint in weekly programming mode. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_programming": {"weekdays_program_1_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_1_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_1_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_2_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_3_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_4_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_5_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_program_6_temperature": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_hour": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_minute": VALUE, "weekend_program_1_temperature": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_hour": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_minute": VALUE, "weekend_program_2_temperature": VALUE}}