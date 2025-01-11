Moes ZHT-PT01-M-MS
|Model
|ZHT-PT01-M-MS
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart thermostat for pilot wire heating radiator
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, preset, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration), mode, window_open, fault, switch (state), child_lock, temp_unit_convert, lower_temp, upper_temp, electricity_statistics, boost_duration, elec_statistics_day, elec_statistics_month, elec_statistics_year, window_keep_time, fault_alarm, running_mode
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
preset,
system_mode,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
comfort,
comfort_1,
comfort_2,
eco,
antifrost,
program,
thermostat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.1.
Mode (enum)
Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
standby,
comfort,
comfort_1,
comfort_2,
eco,
antifrost,
program,
thermostat.
Window open (binary)
Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window open is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault (binary)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
DETECTED fault is ON, if
NOT_DETECTED OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Temp unit convert (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
c,
f.
Lower temp (numeric)
Set min temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
lower_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lower_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Upper temp (numeric)
Set max temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
upper_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Electricity statistics (numeric)
Electricity usage statistics. Value can be found in the published state on the
electricity_statistics property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Boost duration (numeric)
Boost mode duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Elec statistics day (numeric)
Daily energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the
elec_statistics_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Elec statistics month (numeric)
Monthly energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the
elec_statistics_month property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Elec statistics year (numeric)
Annual energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the
elec_statistics_year property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Window keep time (numeric)
Time window should be kept open. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Fault alarm (enum)
Fault alarm (e1, e2). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
e1,
e2.
Running mode (enum)
Current running mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
running_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
standby,
comfort,
comfort_1,
comfort_2,
eco,
antifrost.