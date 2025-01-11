Moes ZHT-PT01-M-MS

Model ZHT-PT01-M-MS Vendor Moes Description Smart thermostat for pilot wire heating radiator Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, preset, system_mode, local_temperature_calibration), mode, window_open, fault, switch (state), child_lock, temp_unit_convert, lower_temp, upper_temp, electricity_statistics, boost_duration, elec_statistics_day, elec_statistics_month, elec_statistics_year, window_keep_time, fault_alarm, running_mode Picture

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , preset , system_mode , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , comfort , comfort_1 , comfort_2 , eco , antifrost , program , thermostat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , auto . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.1 .

Working mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standby , comfort , comfort_1 , comfort_2 , eco , antifrost , program , thermostat .

Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals DETECTED fault is ON, if NOT_DETECTED OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: c , f .

Set min temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the lower_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Set max temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Electricity usage statistics. Value can be found in the published state on the electricity_statistics property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Boost mode duration. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is min .

Daily energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the elec_statistics_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Monthly energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the elec_statistics_month property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Annual energy usage. Value can be found in the published state on the elec_statistics_year property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Time window should be kept open. Value can be found in the published state on the window_keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_keep_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is min .

Fault alarm (e1, e2). Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: e1 , e2 .