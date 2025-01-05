Moes ZHT-002

Model ZHT-002 Vendor Moes Description ZHT series thermostat Exposes state, child_lock, system_mode, eco_mode, sensor, valve_state, workdays_schedule, min_temperature, max_temperature, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, working_day Picture

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Manual = Manual or Schedule = Auto. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals Auto system mode is ON, if Manual OFF.

ECO mode (energy saving mode). Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eco mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Choose which sensor to use. Default: AL. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: IN , AL , OU .

State of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: close , open .

Workdays schedule, 4 entries max, example: "06:00/20°C 11:20/22°C 16:59/15°C 22:00/25°C". Value can be found in the published state on the workdays_schedule property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"workdays_schedule": NEW_VALUE} .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 50 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 50 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Max temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 70 .

The difference between the local temperature that triggers heating and the set temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .