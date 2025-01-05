Moes ZHT-002

ModelZHT-002
VendorMoes
DescriptionZHT series thermostat
Exposesstate, child_lock, system_mode, eco_mode, sensor, valve_state, workdays_schedule, min_temperature, max_temperature, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, working_day
PictureMoes ZHT-002

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

System mode (binary)

Manual = Manual or Schedule = Auto. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals Auto system mode is ON, if Manual OFF.

Eco mode (binary)

ECO mode (energy saving mode). Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON eco mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor (enum)

Choose which sensor to use. Default: AL. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: IN, AL, OU.

Valve state (enum)

State of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: close, open.

Workdays schedule (text)

Workdays schedule, 4 entries max, example: "06:00/20°C 11:20/22°C 16:59/15°C 22:00/25°C". Value can be found in the published state on the workdays_schedule property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"workdays_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.

Min temperature (numeric)

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is °C.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 50. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Max temperature limit (numeric)

Max temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 70.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

The difference between the local temperature that triggers heating and the set temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Working day (enum)

Workday setting. Value can be found in the published state on the working_day property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"working_day": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: disabled, 5-2, 6-1, 7.