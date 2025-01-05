Moes ZHT-002
|Model
|ZHT-002
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|ZHT series thermostat
|Exposes
|state, child_lock, system_mode, eco_mode, sensor, valve_state, workdays_schedule, min_temperature, max_temperature, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, working_day
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
System mode (binary)
Manual = Manual or Schedule = Auto. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
Auto system mode is ON, if
Manual OFF.
Eco mode (binary)
ECO mode (energy saving mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sensor (enum)
Choose which sensor to use. Default: AL. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
IN,
AL,
OU.
Valve state (enum)
State of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
close,
open.
Workdays schedule (text)
Workdays schedule, 4 entries max, example: "06:00/20°C 11:20/22°C 16:59/15°C 22:00/25°C". Value can be found in the published state on the
workdays_schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"workdays_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0and
50. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Max temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
25 and the maximum value is
70.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
The difference between the local temperature that triggers heating and the set temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Working day (enum)
Workday setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
working_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"working_day": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disabled,
5-2,
6-1,
7.