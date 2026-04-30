Model ZG-IR01 Vendor HOBEIAN Description It can learn the power-on/off commands of 6 sets of infrared remote controllers, Built-in temperature and humidity Exposes ir switch1 on/off/ study,ir switch2 on/off/study....... Picture

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Send the registered IR encoded signal It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Study the IR coding for L1-L6 switches. After sending the "study" command, the device indicator light will remain on until the learning is successful, at which point it will flash rapidly several times. If no operation is performed within 3 second, the last IR code will be recorded. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is % .