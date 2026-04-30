HOBEIAN ZG-IR01
|Model
|ZG-IR01
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|It can learn the power-on/off commands of 6 sets of infrared remote controllers, Built-in temperature and humidity
|Exposes
|ir switch1 on/off/ study,ir switch2 on/off/study.......
|Picture
Notes
- If you have additional technical problems, please email Technical support at [szalarm@qq.com]
Options
Exposes
Switch1-6 ON/OFF (bool)
Send the registered IR encoded signal It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
switch1-6 on/off study (enum)
Study the IR coding for L1-L6 switches. After sending the "study" command, the device indicator light will remain on until the learning is successful, at which point it will flash rapidly several times. If no operation is performed within 3 second, the last IR code will be recorded. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.