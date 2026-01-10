HOBEIAN ZG-308Z
|Model
|ZG-308Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Water valve
|Exposes
|switch, valve_status, countdown, valve_duration, total_irrigation_duration, weather_delay, current_weather, weather_onoff, get_weather, weather_status, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch (binary)
Valve on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Valve status (enum)
Valve 1 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
auto,
manual,
idle.
Countdown (numeric)
Valve countdown in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Valve duration (numeric)
Valve irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Total irrigation duration (numeric)
Valve irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Weather delay (enum)
Weather delay: No operation when raining. Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
cancel,
hour_12h,
hour_24h,
hour_48h,
hour_72h.
Current weather (enum)
Weather status needs to be sent to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_weather property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"current_weather": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
sunny,
clear,
cloud,
cloudy,
rainy,
snow,
fog.
Weather onoff (binary)
smart weather_onoff on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_onoff property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_onoff": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON weather onoff is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Get weather (binary)
The device actively requests weather data from the gateway, and the gateway shall respond with current_weather information to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
get_weather property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON get weather is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Weather status (enum)
Weather information feedback received. Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
sunny,
cloudy,
rainy,
snow,
null.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.