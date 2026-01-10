HOBEIAN ZG-308Z

Model ZG-308Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description Water valve Exposes switch, valve_status, countdown, valve_duration, total_irrigation_duration, weather_delay, current_weather, weather_onoff, get_weather, weather_status, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Valve on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Valve 1 status (manual, auto, idle). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: auto , manual , idle .

Valve countdown in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Valve irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Valve irrigation last duration in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the total_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Weather delay: No operation when raining. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: cancel , hour_12h , hour_24h , hour_48h , hour_72h .

Weather status needs to be sent to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the current_weather property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_weather": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sunny , clear , cloud , cloudy , rainy , snow , fog .

smart weather_onoff on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_onoff property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_onoff": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON weather onoff is ON, if OFF OFF.

The device actively requests weather data from the gateway, and the gateway shall respond with current_weather information to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the get_weather property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON get weather is ON, if OFF OFF.

Weather information feedback received. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: sunny , cloudy , rainy , snow , null .