HOBEIAN ZG-302ZM

ModelZG-302ZM
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionMotion sensing switch
Exposesmotion_state, switch1, switch2,switch3, sensitivity, linkquality
PictureZG-302ZM

Notes

The power must be disconnected during installation

Pairing

Press the any button for about 10 seconds. The LED lights flash.

motion_state (enum)

Sensing whether someone is moving or not

auto_on (enum)

Turn on the light when sensing someone moving

auto_off (enum)

Turn off the lights when no one is detected

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.