HOBEIAN ZG-302ZM
|Model
|ZG-302ZM
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Motion sensing switch
|Exposes
|motion_state, switch1, switch2,switch3, sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
The power must be disconnected during installation
Pairing
Press the any button for about 10 seconds. The LED lights flash.
motion_state (enum)
Sensing whether someone is moving or not
auto_on (enum)
Turn on the light when sensing someone moving
auto_off (enum)
Turn off the lights when no one is detected
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.