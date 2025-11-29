HOBEIAN ZG-302ZL
|Model
|ZG-302ZL
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Motion sensing switch
|Exposes
|presence, switch1, switch2, switch3, sensitivity, backlight, trigger_hold, power_outage_memory, auto_on, auto_off, trigger_switch
|Picture
Notes
The power must be disconnected during installation
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Switch1 (binary)
Switch1. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch1 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch2 (binary)
Switch2. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch3 (binary)
Switch3. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch3 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sensitivity (numeric)
detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
19. The unit of this value is
x.
Backlight (binary)
backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Trigger hold (numeric)
Trigger hold(second). Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger_hold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_hold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
28800. The unit of this value is
s.
Power outage memory (enum)
Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
restore.
Auto on (enum)
Someone turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_on property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_on": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
all,
ch1,
ch2,
ch3,
ch1_2,
ch2_3,
ch1_3.
Auto off (enum)
No one turns off the lights. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_off property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_off": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
all,
ch1,
ch2,
ch3,
ch1_2,
ch2_3,
ch1_3.
Trigger switch (enum)
Switch state reversal. Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ch1,
ch2,
ch3.