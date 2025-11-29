HOBEIAN ZG-302ZL

Model ZG-302ZL Vendor HOBEIAN Description Motion sensing switch Exposes presence, switch1, switch2, switch3, sensitivity, backlight, trigger_hold, power_outage_memory, auto_on, auto_off, trigger_switch Picture

The power must be disconnected during installation

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Switch1. Value can be found in the published state on the switch1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Switch2. Value can be found in the published state on the switch2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Switch3. Value can be found in the published state on the switch3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch3 is ON, if OFF OFF.

detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 19 . The unit of this value is x .

backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Trigger hold(second). Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_hold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_hold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

Someone turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_on property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_on": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , all , ch1 , ch2 , ch3 , ch1_2 , ch2_3 , ch1_3 .

No one turns off the lights. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_off property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_off": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , all , ch1 , ch2 , ch3 , ch1_2 , ch2_3 , ch1_3 .