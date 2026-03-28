HOBEIAN ZG-229Z
|Model
|ZG-229Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|alarm, doorbell, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume,doorbell_volume,battery
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm (enum)
Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
sound,
light,
sound+light,
normal.
doorbell (binary)
Turn the doorbell ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
doorbell property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doorbell": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true is doorbell sound , if
false off.
alarm_volume (enum)
Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
middle,
high.
doorbell_volume (enum)
Volume of the doorbell. Value can be found in the published state on the
doorbell_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doorbell_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
middle,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.