HOBEIAN ZG-229Z

Model ZG-229Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description Smart siren Exposes alarm, doorbell, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume,doorbell_volume,battery Picture

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sound , light , sound+light , normal .

Turn the doorbell ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the doorbell property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doorbell": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true is doorbell sound , if false off.

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , middle , high .

Volume of the doorbell. Value can be found in the published state on the doorbell_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doorbell_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , middle , high .