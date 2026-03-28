HOBEIAN ZG-229Z

ModelZG-229Z
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesalarm, doorbell, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume,doorbell_volume,battery
PictureHOBEIAN ZG-229Z

Exposes

Alarm (enum)

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: sound, light, sound+light, normal.

doorbell (binary)

Turn the doorbell ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the doorbell property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doorbell": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true is doorbell sound , if false off.

alarm_volume (enum)

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, middle, high.

doorbell_volume (enum)

Volume of the doorbell. Value can be found in the published state on the doorbell_volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doorbell_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, middle, high.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.