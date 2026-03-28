HOBEIAN ZG-228Z
|Model
|ZG-228Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Vibration sensor
|Exposes
|vibration, alarm, battery, sensitivity
|Picture
Exposes
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
alarm (binary)
Indicates whether there is a vibration alarm Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm, if
false disarm.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (numeric)
The larger the value, the more sensitive it is (refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
x.