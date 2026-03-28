HOBEIAN ZG-228Z

Model ZG-228Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description Vibration sensor Exposes vibration, alarm, battery, sensitivity Picture

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether there is a vibration alarm Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm, if false disarm.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .