HOBEIAN ZG-227ZP

ModelZG-227ZP
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionTemperature(NTC) & humidity sensor
Exposesntc_temperature, temperature, humidity, ntc_alarm, ntc_temperature_calibration, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, temperature_sampling, ntc_high_temp_alarm_threshold, ntc_low_temp_alarm_threshold, battery
PictureHOBEIAN ZG-227ZP

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Ntc temperature (numeric)

External NTC temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Ntc alarm (enum)

NTC temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: loweralarm, upperalarm, cancel.

Ntc temperature calibration (numeric)

NTC temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature sampling (numeric)

Air temperature and humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sampling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Ntc high temp alarm threshold (numeric)

NTC high temp alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_high_temp_alarm_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc_high_temp_alarm_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 130. The unit of this value is °C.

Ntc low temp alarm threshold (numeric)

NTC high temp alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_low_temp_alarm_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc_low_temp_alarm_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 130. The unit of this value is °C.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.