HOBEIAN ZG-226Z

Model ZG-226Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description 24Ghz human presence+T&H sensor Exposes alarm, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume, alarm_ring Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

alarm_time : Buzzer sounding time after alarming. The value must be a number.

alarm_volume : buzzer volume. The value must be a enum.

alarm_ring : The alarm sound after an alarm is triggered, whether it's a siren or music

Indicates whether there is a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak, if false normal.

Indicate the cessation of the alarm sound Value can be found in the published state on the muffling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true is cessation of the alarm sound , if false off.

The sounding time of the alarm after a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1600 . The unit of this value is s .

Alarm Volume Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Alarm ring select Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ring property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.