HOBEIAN ZG-226Z

ModelZG-226Z
VendorHOBEIAN
Description24Ghz human presence+T&H sensor
Exposesalarm, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume, alarm_ring
PictureHOBEIAN ZG-226Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • alarm_time: Buzzer sounding time after alarming. The value must be a number.

  • alarm_volume: buzzer volume. The value must be a enum.

  • alarm_ring: The alarm sound after an alarm is triggered, whether it's a siren or music

Exposes

alarm (binary)

Indicates whether there is a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak, if false normal.

muffling (bool)

Indicate the cessation of the alarm sound Value can be found in the published state on the muffling property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true is cessation of the alarm sound , if false off.

alarm_time (numeric)

The sounding time of the alarm after a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1600. The unit of this value is s.

alarm_volume (enum)

Alarm Volume Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

alarm_ring (numeric)

Alarm ring select Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ring property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.