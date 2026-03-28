HOBEIAN ZG-226Z
|Model
|ZG-226Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|24Ghz human presence+T&H sensor
|Exposes
|alarm, muffling, alarm_time, alarm_volume, alarm_ring
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
alarm_time: Buzzer sounding time after alarming. The value must be a number.
alarm_volume: buzzer volume. The value must be a enum.
alarm_ring: The alarm sound after an alarm is triggered, whether it's a siren or music
Exposes
alarm (binary)
Indicates whether there is a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak, if
false normal.
muffling (bool)
Indicate the cessation of the alarm sound Value can be found in the published state on the
muffling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true is cessation of the alarm sound , if
false off.
alarm_time (numeric)
The sounding time of the alarm after a water leak Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1600. The unit of this value is
s.
alarm_volume (enum)
Alarm Volume Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
alarm_ring (numeric)
Alarm ring select Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ring property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.