TuYa ZG-225Z

Model ZG-225Z Vendor TuYa Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, gas_value, linkquality Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .