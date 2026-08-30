Tuya ZG-225Z
|Model
|ZG-225Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, sensitivity, ring
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Sensitivity (enum)
Gas sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Ring (enum)
Ring. Value can be found in the published state on the
ring property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ring": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ring1,
ring2.