TuYa ZG-225Z

ModelZG-225Z
VendorTuYa
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, gas_value, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZG-225Z

Notes

Pairing

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas_value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.