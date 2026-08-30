TuYa ZG-225Z

Model ZG-225Z Vendor Tuya Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, gas_value, sensitivity, ring Picture

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Gas sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .