TuYa ZG-225Z
|Model
|ZG-225Z
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas_value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.