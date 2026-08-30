Tuya ZG-225Z

ModelZG-225Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, gas_value, sensitivity, ring
PictureTuya ZG-225Z

Notes

Pairing

To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 5 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Sensitivity (enum)

Gas sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Ring (enum)

Ring. Value can be found in the published state on the ring property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ring": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ring1, ring2.