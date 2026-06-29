HOBEIAN ZG-210Z

ModelZG-210Z
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionPressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state
PictureZG-210Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

pressure_state (enum)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

current_pressure (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the current_pressure property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. The unit of this value is x.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

pressure_intensity (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_intensity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_intensity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_intensity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is x.

presence_delay (numeric)

Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

sedentary_reminder (numeric)

sedentary Reminder Time. Value can be found in the published state on the sedentary_reminder property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sedentary_reminder": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sedentary_reminder": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is minutes.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.