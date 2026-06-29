HOBEIAN ZG-210Z
|Model
|ZG-210Z
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Pressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
pressure_state (enum)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
current_pressure (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. The unit of this value is
x.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
pressure_intensity (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_intensity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure_intensity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_intensity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
x.
presence_delay (numeric)
Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"presence_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
sedentary_reminder (numeric)
sedentary Reminder Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
sedentary_reminder property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sedentary_reminder": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sedentary_reminder": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
minutes.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
%.