HOBEIAN ZG-210Z

Model ZG-210Z Vendor HOBEIAN Description Pressure Sensing Strap/Bed Occupancy Sensor Exposes occupancy, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, interval_time, presence_delay, presence_time, work_state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the current_pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. The unit of this value is x .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_intensity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_intensity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_intensity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is x .

Delay to report no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

sedentary Reminder Time. Value can be found in the published state on the sedentary_reminder property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sedentary_reminder": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sedentary_reminder": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is minutes .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .