Excellux ZG-109TDS

Model ZG-109TDS Vendor Excellux Description Probe Temperature with EC && TDS && Salinity && SG && ht(humidity and temperature) Sensor Exposes probe_temperature_warning, temperature_warning, humidity_warning, tds_warning, ec_warning, mode, battery, probe_temperature, temperature, humidity, tds, salinity, ec, sg, sampling_interval, probe_temperature_calibration, probe_temperature_v0_set, probe_temperature_v1_set, tds_warning_set, ec_v0_set, ec_v1_set, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Probe temperature sensor warning.low :temperature is lower than v0 and v1.high:temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Temperature warning.low :temperature is lower than v0 and v1.high:temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Humidity warning.low :humidity is lower than v0 and v1.high:humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

TDS warning.high:TDS is higher than user setting. Value can be found in the published state on the tds_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , high .

ec warning.low :ec is lower than v0 and v1.high:ec is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the ec_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Freshwater or Seawater. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: freshwater , seawater .

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Probe temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Total Dissolved Solids(0~13000 ppm). Value can be found in the published state on the tds property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 13000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Salinity value(0.1‰~50‰). Value can be found in the published state on the salinity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is ‰ .

EC value @ 25°C Standard Temperature (0~20000us/cm). Value can be found in the published state on the ec property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20000 . The unit of this value is μS/cm .

specific gravity(1.000~1.100). Value can be found in the published state on the sg property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1000 and the maximum value is 1100 .

sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200 . The unit of this value is s .

Probe temperature sensor calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Probe temperature sensor v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 125 . The unit of this value is °C .

Probe temperature sensor v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the probe_temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"probe_temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 125 . The unit of this value is °C .

TDS alarm threshold settings. Value can be found in the published state on the tds_warning_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tds_warning_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 13000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

EC v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the ec_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ec_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20000 . The unit of this value is μS/cm .

EC v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the ec_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ec_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20000 . The unit of this value is μS/cm .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .