Tuya ZG-103Z

Model ZG-103Z Vendor Tuya Description Vibration sensor Exposes battery, vibration, tilt, sensitivity, angle_x, angle_y, angle_z, linkquality Picture

Uses a CR2450 battery

Press the reset button for about 3 seconds. The LED lights flash.

NOTE: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

The subtopic /action with payload vibration and associated status JSON blobs are emitted about one second after onset, but not more frequently than 5 second regardless of whether vibrations are continuous or intermittent within that 5 second.

Since devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here.

The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where SENSITIVITY is one of the following values: low , medium , high .

After setting the sensitivity you immediately have to start pressing the reset button with an interval of 1 second until you see Zigbee2MQTT publishing the new sensitivity to MQTT.

In order to improve the factory calibration or lack thereof, you can get a better result with a 2 step offset calibration:

Ensure the x, y and z offset are set to 0 in the device specific settings

Put the device on a level surface, face up. A few seconds after the tilt action, the angles and accelerometer values ( x_axis , y_axis , z_axis ) are updated x_axis and y_axis should be small, z_axis around 255 Set the offset for x and y to the opposite values of x_axis and y_axis to compensate.

Put the device on a side After a few seconds, te values update, and z_axis should be small, as well as one of the x_axis or y_axis , the other being around ±1000 Set the offset for z to the opposite of z_axis You can fine tune the values of the offset by trying other sides and picking values that match best. Remember that the device sends accelerometer values a few seconds after the actual tilt event.



How to use device type specific configuration

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_x property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 256 .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 256 . The unit of this value is ° .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 256 .