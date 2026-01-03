Excellux ZG-103V
|Model
|ZG-103V
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|Vibration sensor
|Exposes
|vibration, battery, vibration_sensitivity
|Picture
Exposes
Vibration (binary)
Vibration state. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration sensitivity (numeric)
Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50.