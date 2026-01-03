Excellux ZG-103V

ModelZG-103V
VendorExcellux
DescriptionVibration sensor
Exposesvibration, battery, vibration_sensitivity
PictureExcellux ZG-103V

Exposes

Vibration (binary)

Vibration state. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Vibration sensitivity (numeric)

Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50.