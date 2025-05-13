HOBEIAN ZG-102ZM
|Model
|ZG-102ZM
|Vendor
|HOBEIAN
|Description
|Rainwater detection sensor
|Exposes
|rainwater, illuminance,sensitivity,battery,illuminance_sampling
|Picture
Exposes
vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true rainwater is vibration, if
false NONE.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
sensitivity (numeric)
The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
x.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.