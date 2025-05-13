HOBEIAN ZG-102ZM

Model ZG-102ZM Vendor HOBEIAN Description Rainwater detection sensor Exposes rainwater, illuminance,sensitivity,battery,illuminance_sampling Picture

Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true rainwater is vibration, if false NONE.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is x .