HOBEIAN ZG-102ZM

ModelZG-102ZM
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionRainwater detection sensor
Exposesrainwater, illuminance,sensitivity,battery,illuminance_sampling
Exposes

vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a rainwater. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

sensitivity (numeric)

The higher the sensitivity value, the more sensitive the detection will be It's possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is x.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.