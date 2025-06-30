HOBEIAN ZG-101ZS

ModelZG-101ZS
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionWireless switch with 4 buttons
Exposesbattery, action
PictureZG-101ZS
White-labelHOBEIAN ZG-101ZS

Notes

Pairing

To enter pairing mode hold bottom left button for 10 seconds until all 4 LEDs start flashing. Good batteries are required, see known issue.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_hold, 2_single, 2_double, 2_hold, 3_single, 3_double, 3_hold, 4_single, 4_double, 4_hold.