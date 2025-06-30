Model ZG-101ZS Vendor HOBEIAN Description Wireless switch with 4 buttons Exposes battery, action Picture White-label HOBEIAN ZG-101ZS

To enter pairing mode hold bottom left button for 10 seconds until all 4 LEDs start flashing. Good batteries are required, see known issue.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .