Loginovo ZG-101Z

ModelZG-101Z
VendorLoginovo
DescriptionSOS button
Exposesbattery_low, action
PictureLoginovo ZG-101Z

Exposes

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: sos, emergency.