Loginovo ZG-101Z
|Model
|ZG-101Z
|Vendor
|Loginovo
|Description
|SOS button
|Exposes
|battery_low, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
sos,
emergency.