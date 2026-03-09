Nova Digital ZCMR-1

Model ZCMR-1 Vendor Nova Digital Description Roller blind motor Exposes cover (state, position), reverse_direction, border, situation_set, travel_time, position_best Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Reverse the motor direction. This resets the upper and lower limits; recalibrate them using border afterwards.. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Store the current position as the upper or lower limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , down .

Indicates whether 100% represents fully open or fully closed. Value can be found in the published state on the situation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: fully_open , fully_close .

Total calibrated travel time. Value can be found in the published state on the travel_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .