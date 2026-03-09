Nova Digital ZCMR-1
|Model
|ZCMR-1
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Roller blind motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), reverse_direction, border, situation_set, travel_time, position_best
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Reverse direction (enum)
Reverse the motor direction. This resets the upper and lower limits; recalibrate them using border afterwards.. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Border (enum)
Store the current position as the upper or lower limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
down.
Situation set (enum)
Indicates whether 100% represents fully open or fully closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
situation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
fully_open,
fully_close.
Travel time (numeric)
Total calibrated travel time. Value can be found in the published state on the
travel_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Position best (numeric)
Preset position stored by the motor. Value can be found in the published state on the
position_best property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.