MultiTerm ZC0101
|Model
|ZC0101
|Vendor
|MultiTerm
|Description
|ZeeFan fan coil unit controller
|Exposes
|fan (state, mode), silent_mode, heating_cooling, electric_valve, linkquality
|Picture
Fan Control (fan)
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
off,
low,
medium,
high,
on.
Silent mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
silent_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"silent_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silent_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
inactive,
active.
Heating/Cooling (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_cooling property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heating_cooling": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_cooling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
heating,
cooling.
Electric Valve (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
electric_valve property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"electric_valve": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"electric_valve": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.