MultiTerm ZC0101

Model ZC0101 Vendor MultiTerm Description ZeeFan fan coil unit controller Exposes fan (state, mode), silent_mode, heating_cooling, electric_valve, linkquality Picture

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off , low , medium , high , on .

Value can be found in the published state on the silent_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"silent_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silent_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: inactive , active .

Value can be found in the published state on the heating_cooling property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heating_cooling": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_cooling": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heating , cooling .

Value can be found in the published state on the electric_valve property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"electric_valve": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"electric_valve": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on .