MultiTerm ZC0101

ModelZC0101
VendorMultiTerm
DescriptionZeeFan fan coil unit controller
Exposesfan (state, mode), silent_mode, heating_cooling, electric_valve, linkquality
PictureMultiTerm ZC0101

Fan Control (fan)

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off, low, medium, high, on.

Silent mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the silent_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"silent_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silent_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: inactive, active.

Heating/Cooling (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the heating_cooling property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heating_cooling": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_cooling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: heating, cooling.

Electric Valve (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the electric_valve property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"electric_valve": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"electric_valve": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.