Tuya ZBN-DJ-63
|Model
|ZBN-DJ-63
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart circuit breaker
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, reverse_energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, switch_prepayment, clear_energy, balance_energy, charge_energy, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, leakage_current, leakage_breaker, leakage_delay, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold, countdown, power_on_delay, recover_count, recover_enable, fault, relay_power_on_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Total Forward Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Reverse energy (numeric)
Total Reverse Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Active Power (W). Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Phase A Voltage (V). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Phase A Current (A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Temperature (numeric)
Current Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Switch prepayment (binary)
Prepaid Function Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_prepayment property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_prepayment": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch prepayment is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Clear energy (binary)
Clear Remaining Available Energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_energy": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON clear energy is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Balance energy (numeric)
Remaining Available Energy Display (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the
balance_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Charge energy (numeric)
Energy Recharge. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"charge_energy": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
999999. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Over current breaker (binary)
Overcurrent Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_breaker property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"over_current_breaker": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over current breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Overcurrent Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"over_current_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
63. The unit of this value is
A.
Over voltage breaker (binary)
Overvoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_breaker property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"over_voltage_breaker": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Overvoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
240 and the maximum value is
260. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage breaker (binary)
Undervoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_breaker property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"under_voltage_breaker": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON under voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Undervoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
195 and the maximum value is
220. The unit of this value is
V.
Leakage current (numeric)
Residual Current Display. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mA.
Leakage breaker (binary)
Leakage Current Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_breaker property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"leakage_breaker": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON leakage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Leakage delay (numeric)
Leakage Delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9999. The unit of this value is
s.
Leakage threshold (numeric)
Leakage Current Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"leakage_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
mA.
High temperature breaker (binary)
Temperature Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_breaker property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_temperature_breaker": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON high temperature breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High temperature threshold (numeric)
Temperature Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_temperature_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown Timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Power on delay (numeric)
Power-On Delay Energization Time. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9999. The unit of this value is
s.
Recover count (numeric)
Reclosing Attempt Limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
recover_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"recover_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
999.
Recover enable (binary)
Reclosing Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
recover_enable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"recover_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON recover enable is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fault (enum)
Fault Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
clear,
short_circuit_alarm,
surge_alarm,
overload_alarm,
leakagecurr_alarm,
temp_dif_fault,
fire_alarm,
high_power_alarm,
self_test_alarm,
ov_cr,
unbalance_alarm,
ov_vol,
undervoltage_alarm,
miss_phase_alarm,
outage_alarm,
magnetism_alarm,
credit_alarm,
no_balance_alarm.
Relay power on state (enum)
Relay Power-On State Setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_power_on_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
On,
Restore.