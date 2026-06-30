Tuya ZBN-DJ-63

Model ZBN-DJ-63 Vendor Tuya Description Smart circuit breaker Exposes switch (state), energy, reverse_energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, switch_prepayment, clear_energy, balance_energy, charge_energy, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, leakage_current, leakage_breaker, leakage_delay, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold, countdown, power_on_delay, recover_count, recover_enable, fault, relay_power_on_state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Total Forward Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total Reverse Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Active Power (W). Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase A Voltage (V). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase A Current (A). Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Current Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Prepaid Function Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_prepayment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_prepayment": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch prepayment is ON, if OFF OFF.

Clear Remaining Available Energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_energy": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON clear energy is ON, if OFF OFF.

Remaining Available Energy Display (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the balance_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Energy Recharge. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"charge_energy": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999999 . The unit of this value is kWh .

Overcurrent Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_current_breaker": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Overcurrent Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_current_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

Overvoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Overvoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 240 and the maximum value is 260 . The unit of this value is V .

Undervoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Undervoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 195 and the maximum value is 220 . The unit of this value is V .

Residual Current Display. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mA .

Leakage Current Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_breaker property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"leakage_breaker": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON leakage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Leakage Delay. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is s .

Leakage Current Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"leakage_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is mA .

Temperature Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Countdown Timer. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Power-On Delay Energization Time. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999 . The unit of this value is s .

Reclosing Attempt Limit. Value can be found in the published state on the recover_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"recover_count": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999 .

Reclosing Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the recover_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"recover_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON recover enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fault Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: clear , short_circuit_alarm , surge_alarm , overload_alarm , leakagecurr_alarm , temp_dif_fault , fire_alarm , high_power_alarm , self_test_alarm , ov_cr , unbalance_alarm , ov_vol , undervoltage_alarm , miss_phase_alarm , outage_alarm , magnetism_alarm , credit_alarm , no_balance_alarm .