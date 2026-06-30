Tuya ZBN-DJ-63

ModelZBN-DJ-63
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart circuit breaker
Exposesswitch (state), energy, reverse_energy, power, voltage, current, temperature, switch_prepayment, clear_energy, balance_energy, charge_energy, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, leakage_current, leakage_breaker, leakage_delay, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold, countdown, power_on_delay, recover_count, recover_enable, fault, relay_power_on_state
PictureTuya ZBN-DJ-63

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Total Forward Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Reverse energy (numeric)

Total Reverse Energy (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Active Power (W). Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Phase A Voltage (V). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Phase A Current (A). Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Temperature (numeric)

Current Temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Switch prepayment (binary)

Prepaid Function Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_prepayment property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_prepayment": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON switch prepayment is ON, if OFF OFF.

Clear energy (binary)

Clear Remaining Available Energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_energy": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON clear energy is ON, if OFF OFF.

Balance energy (numeric)

Remaining Available Energy Display (kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the balance_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Charge energy (numeric)

Energy Recharge. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"charge_energy": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999999. The unit of this value is kWh.

Over current breaker (binary)

Overcurrent Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_current_breaker": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over current threshold (numeric)

Overcurrent Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_current_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 63. The unit of this value is A.

Over voltage breaker (binary)

Overvoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Overvoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 240 and the maximum value is 260. The unit of this value is V.

Under voltage breaker (binary)

Undervoltage Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Undervoltage Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 195 and the maximum value is 220. The unit of this value is V.

Leakage current (numeric)

Residual Current Display. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mA.

Leakage breaker (binary)

Leakage Current Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_breaker property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"leakage_breaker": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON leakage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Leakage delay (numeric)

Leakage Delay. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999. The unit of this value is s.

Leakage threshold (numeric)

Leakage Current Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"leakage_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is mA.

High temperature breaker (binary)

Temperature Alarm Enabled. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

High temperature threshold (numeric)

Temperature Threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 85. The unit of this value is °C.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown Timer. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Power on delay (numeric)

Power-On Delay Energization Time. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9999. The unit of this value is s.

Recover count (numeric)

Reclosing Attempt Limit. Value can be found in the published state on the recover_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"recover_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 999.

Recover enable (binary)

Reclosing Enable. Value can be found in the published state on the recover_enable property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"recover_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON recover enable is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fault (enum)

Fault Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: clear, short_circuit_alarm, surge_alarm, overload_alarm, leakagecurr_alarm, temp_dif_fault, fire_alarm, high_power_alarm, self_test_alarm, ov_cr, unbalance_alarm, ov_vol, undervoltage_alarm, miss_phase_alarm, outage_alarm, magnetism_alarm, credit_alarm, no_balance_alarm.

Relay power on state (enum)

Relay Power-On State Setting. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_power_on_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Off, On, Restore.