SONOFF ZBMINIL2

Model ZBMINIL2 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart switch (no neutral) Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, external_trigger_mode Picture

The device type is 'End Device' and cannot function as a Zigbee router.

There are two different options to reset the device and enter pairing mode:

button: Press and hold the device button for 5 seconds.

switch: Toggle an connected external switch 10 times consecutively. This is especially useful when there is no direct physical access to the button.

The device will stay in "state" : "OFF" and cannot be switched while it is in pairing mode. If not successfully paired, it will exit pairing mode after 180 seconds.

The device supports rocker switch by default. If you want to change the switch type, press the button 3 times and see the green Led indicator flash 3 times quickly, then the switch type is switched successfully.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .