Nedis ZBHTR20WT

Model ZBHTR20WT Vendor Nedis Description Thermostat radiator valve Exposes battery_low, child_lock, open_window, climate (local_temperature_calibration, running_state, system_mode, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint), frost_protection, schedule_mode, scale_protection, leave_home, error_status, linkquality Picture

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Enables/disables the status on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature_calibration , running_state , system_mode , local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -6 and the maximum value is 6 with a step size of 1 .

This function prevents freezing of the radiator. It automatically switches on the thermostat between 5°C and 8°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Should the device be on the heating schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON schedule mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

The radiator can scale and become clogged if the valve is not opened regularly. This function opens the valve for 30 seconds every two weeks. The display shows “Rd” during this procedure.. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON scale protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature drops to 16°C when activated and restores when off. Value can be found in the published state on the leave_home property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leave_home": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON leave home is ON, if OFF OFF.

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.