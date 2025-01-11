FireAngel ZBCO-AE-10X-EUR

Model ZBCO-AE-10X-EUR Vendor FireAngel Description CO alarm Exposes alarm, test, carbon_monoxide, tamper, battery_low Picture

CO alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Self-test in progress. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.