FireAngel ZBCO-AE-10X-EUR

ModelZBCO-AE-10X-EUR
VendorFireAngel
DescriptionCO alarm
Exposesalarm, test, carbon_monoxide, tamper, battery_low
PictureFireAngel ZBCO-AE-10X-EUR

Exposes

Alarm (binary)

CO alarm active. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Test (binary)

Self-test in progress. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.