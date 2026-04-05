easyiot ZB-ZL01

Model ZB-ZL01 Vendor easyiot Description Smart door lock Exposes lock_status, unlock_door, unlock_door_with_timeout, ephemeral_pin_code, ephemeral_clear_pin_code, ephemeral_clear_all_pin_code, battery Picture

Lock status reported by the lock, 0 means locked, 1 means unlocked. Value can be found in the published state on the lock_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lock_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Enter password to unlock door. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unlock_door": NEW_VALUE} .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unlock_door_with_timeout": {"timeout": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"unlock_door_with_timeout": ""} .

timeout (numeric): Number of seconds the PIN code is valid, 0 means lock will be re-locked

(numeric): Number of seconds the PIN code is valid, 0 means lock will be re-locked pin_code (text): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ephemeral_pin_code": {"start_time": VALUE, "end_time": VALUE, "userid": VALUE, "valid_times": VALUE, "pincode": VALUE}}

start_time (numeric): Temporary PIN start time (UNIX timestamp in seconds)

(numeric): Temporary PIN start time (UNIX timestamp in seconds) end_time (numeric): Temporary PIN end time (UNIX timestamp in seconds)

(numeric): Temporary PIN end time (UNIX timestamp in seconds) userid (numeric): User ID for the temporary PIN (1-20) min value is 1, max value is 20

(numeric): User ID for the temporary PIN (1-20) min value is 1, max value is 20 valid_times (numeric): Number of times the temporary PIN can be used (0-255, 0 means unlimited) max value is 255

(numeric): Number of times the temporary PIN can be used (0-255, 0 means unlimited) max value is 255 pincode (text): The temporary PIN code (numeric string)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ephemeral_clear_pin_code": {"userid": VALUE}}

userid (numeric): User ID for the temporary PIN (1-20) min value is 1, max value is 20

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ephemeral_clear_all_pin_code": {}}