easyiot ZB-WB08

ModelZB-WB08
Vendoreasyiot
Description8-button remote control
Exposesaction, battery, linkquality
Pictureeasyiot ZB-WB08

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_long, 2_single, 2_double, 2_long, 3_single, 3_double, 3_long, 4_single, 4_double, 4_long, 5_single, 5_double, 5_long, 6_single, 6_double, 6_long, 7_single, 7_double, 7_long, 8_single, 8_double, 8_long.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.