TuYa ZB-Sm

Model ZB-Sm Vendor TuYa Description Tubular motor Exposes cover (state, position), goto_positon, motor_state, active_power, cycle_count, cycle_time, top_limit, bottom_limit, favorite_position, reverse_direction, motor_type, report, linkquality Picture

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"goto_positon": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 25 , 50 , 75 , FAVORITE .

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OPENING , CLOSING , STOPPED .

Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mWt .

Cycle count. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Cycle time. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .

Setup or clear top limit. Value can be found in the published state on the top_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"top_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , CLEAR .

Setup or clear bottom limit. Value can be found in the published state on the bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET , CLEAR .

Favorite position of this cover. Value can be found in the published state on the favorite_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Inverts the cover direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reverse_direction is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``.