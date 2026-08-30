Tuya ZB-Sm
|Model
|ZB-Sm
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Tubular motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), goto_positon, motor_state, active_power, cycle_count, cycle_time, top_limit, bottom_limit, favorite_position, reverse_direction, motor_type, report
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Goto positon (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"goto_positon": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
25,
50,
75,
FAVORITE.
Motor state (enum)
Current motor movement status. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
opening,
closing,
stopped.
Active power (numeric)
Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mWt.
Cycle count (numeric)
Cycle count. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Cycle time (numeric)
Cycle time. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Top limit (enum)
Setup or clear top limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
top_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"top_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
CLEAR.
Bottom limit (enum)
Setup or clear bottom limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
CLEAR.
Favorite position (numeric)
Favorite position of this cover. Value can be found in the published state on the
favorite_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Reverse direction (binary)
Inverts the cover direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reverse direction is ON, if
false OFF.
Motor type (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Report (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.