TuYa ZB-Sm
|Model
|ZB-Sm
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Tubular motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), goto_positon, motor_state, active_power, cycle_count, cycle_time, top_limit, bottom_limit, favorite_position, reverse_direction, motor_type, report, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Goto_positon (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"goto_positon": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
25,
50,
75,
FAVORITE.
Motor_state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OPENING,
CLOSING,
STOPPED.
Active_power (numeric)
Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mWt.
Cycle_count (numeric)
Cycle count. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Cycle_time (numeric)
Cycle time. Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Top_limit (enum)
Setup or clear top limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
top_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"top_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
CLEAR.
Bottom_limit (enum)
Setup or clear bottom limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SET,
CLEAR.
Favorite_position (numeric)
Favorite position of this cover. Value can be found in the published state on the
favorite_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Reverse_direction (binary)
Inverts the cover direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reverse_direction is ON, if
false OFF.
Motor_type (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Report (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.