Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZB-Sm

ModelZB-Sm
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTubular motor
Exposescover (state, position), goto_positon, motor_state, active_power, cycle_count, cycle_time, top_limit, bottom_limit, favorite_position, reverse_direction, motor_type, report, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZB-Sm

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Goto_positon (enum)

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"goto_positon": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 25, 50, 75, FAVORITE.

Motor_state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OPENING, CLOSING, STOPPED.

Active_power (numeric)

Active power. Value can be found in the published state on the active_power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mWt.

Cycle_count (numeric)

Cycle count. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Cycle_time (numeric)

Cycle time. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ms.

Top_limit (enum)

Setup or clear top limit. Value can be found in the published state on the top_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"top_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET, CLEAR.

Bottom_limit (enum)

Setup or clear bottom limit. Value can be found in the published state on the bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET, CLEAR.

Favorite_position (numeric)

Favorite position of this cover. Value can be found in the published state on the favorite_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"favorite_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Reverse_direction (binary)

Inverts the cover direction. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reverse_direction": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true reverse_direction is ON, if false OFF.

Motor_type (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Report (enum)

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.