easyiot ZB-SP1000

ModelZB-SP1000
Vendoreasyiot
DescriptionZB-SP1000 is an MP3 player that can support 1,000 voices.
Exposesplay_voice, set_volume, last_received_status, linkquality
Play voice (numeric)

Please enter ID(1-999). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"play_voice": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 999.

Set volume (numeric)

Please enter volume(1-30). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30.

Last received status (text)

status. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.