easyiot ZB-SP1000
|Model
|ZB-SP1000
|Vendor
|easyiot
|Description
|ZB-SP1000 is an MP3 player that can support 1,000 voices.
|Exposes
|play_voice, set_volume, last_received_status, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Play voice (numeric)
Please enter ID(1-999). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"play_voice": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
999.
Set volume (numeric)
Please enter volume(1-30). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30.
Last received status (text)
status. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_received_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.