easyiot ZB-SP1000

Model ZB-SP1000 Vendor easyiot Description ZB-SP1000 is an MP3 player that can support 1,000 voices. Exposes play_voice, set_volume, last_received_status, linkquality Picture

Please enter ID(1-999). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"play_voice": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 999 .

Please enter volume(1-30). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30 .

status. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.