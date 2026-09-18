PirogovX ZB-MIDEA-AC

ModelZB-MIDEA-AC
VendorPirogovX
DescriptionZigbee air conditioner controller for Midea / Royal Clima / Hommyn / Neoline (ESP32-H2/C6)
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), fan_mode, swing_mode, preset, display, outdoor_temperature, firmware_version
PicturePirogovX ZB-MIDEA-AC

Notes

Original product description

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, cool, heat, dry, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Fan mode (enum)

Fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: auto, low, medium, high, quiet.

Swing mode (enum)

Swing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the swing_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, horizontal, vertical, both.

Preset (enum)

Preset mode. Value can be found in the published state on the preset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, sleep, turbo.

Display (binary)

AC display and beep control. Value can be found in the published state on the display property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON display is ON, if OFF OFF.

Outdoor temperature (numeric)

Outdoor unit temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Firmware version (text)

AC controller firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the firmware_version property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.