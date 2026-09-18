PirogovX ZB-MIDEA-AC

Model ZB-MIDEA-AC Vendor PirogovX Description Zigbee air conditioner controller for Midea / Royal Clima / Hommyn / Neoline (ESP32-H2/C6) Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), fan_mode, swing_mode, preset, display, outdoor_temperature, firmware_version Picture

Original product description

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , cool , heat , dry , fan_only . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: auto , low , medium , high , quiet .

Swing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the swing_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , horizontal , vertical , both .

Preset mode. Value can be found in the published state on the preset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , sleep , turbo .

AC display and beep control. Value can be found in the published state on the display property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON display is ON, if OFF OFF.

Outdoor unit temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .