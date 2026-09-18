PirogovX ZB-MIDEA-AC
|Model
|ZB-MIDEA-AC
|Vendor
|PirogovX
|Description
|Zigbee air conditioner controller for Midea / Royal Clima / Hommyn / Neoline (ESP32-H2/C6)
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), fan_mode, swing_mode, preset, display, outdoor_temperature, firmware_version
|Picture
Notes
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
cool,
heat,
dry,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Fan mode (enum)
Fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
auto,
low,
medium,
high,
quiet.
Swing mode (enum)
Swing mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
swing_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"swing_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
horizontal,
vertical,
both.
Preset (enum)
Preset mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
preset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"preset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
sleep,
turbo.
Display (binary)
AC display and beep control. Value can be found in the published state on the
display property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON display is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Outdoor temperature (numeric)
Outdoor unit temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Firmware version (text)
AC controller firmware version. Value can be found in the published state on the
firmware_version property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.