Model ZB-IR01 Vendor Easyiot Description This is an infrared remote control equipped with a local code library, supporting devices such as air conditioners, televisions, projectors, and more.

# 1 Protocol Overview

# 1.1 Description of ZCL communication method for accessing your own gateway

Users who develop their own gateway to access smart infrared remote control should refer to the standard cluster of the 07-5123-07-ZigbeeClusterLibrary_Revision_7.pdf open in new window protocol document to access it.

# 1.1.1 Cluster identifier

Identifier Name 0x0704 Tunneling(Smart Energy)

Table 1

# 1.1.2 Agreement process description

In order to simplify the communication process, the creation of transparent transmission channels required by the cluster is omitted, and transparent transmission commands are directly used to send and receive commands. The channel ID is fixed at 0.

# 1.1.2.1 Send data

Use the [10.6.2.4.3 TransferData Command] command, the key parameters are as follows

Direction: Client->Server

Description Length Value Cluster Command 1 0x02 TunnelID 2 0x0000 Transparent transmission of data 6 The protocol shown in Chapter 3

Table 2

# 1.3.2.2 Receive feedback data from infrared remote control

Use the [10.6.2.5.2 TransferData Command] command, the key parameters are as follows

Direction: Server –>Client

Description Length Value Cluster Command 1 0x01 TunnelID 2 0x0000 Transparent transmission of data 6 The protocol shown in Chapter 3

Table 3

# 1.2 Introduction to infrared remote control protocol

# 1.2.1 Request data frame

Command Data 1 Data 2 Data 3 Data 4 XOR check 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x##

# 1.2.2 Response data frame

Command Data 1 Data 2 Data 3 Data 4 XOR check 0x06 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x##

Detailed explanation of frame data

Command: The data request frame is 0x80-0x92, with reserved frame data in the middle

The data response frame is fixed at 0x06. Every time a data request frame is sent, a data response frame will be received.

The data reporting frame is fixed at 0x08, which reports the status of the air conditioner after it is remotely controlled.

Data: Data transmitted to the infrared remote control

XOR check: XOR and check

# 1.2.3 XOR verification algorithm (XOR and verification)

Verification algorithm C language version:

unsigned char zigbeeUartFrameCalcXOR ( unsigned char * msgPtr , int len ) { int x ; unsigned char xorResult = 0 ; for ( x = 0 ; x < len ; x ++ , msgPtr ++ ) { xorResult = xorResult ^ * msgPtr ; } return ( xorResult ) ; }

# 2 Basic functions

# 2.1 Device type definition

This infrared remote control defines 8 device remote control types (2 of which are custom learning types), which can be switched freely with commands during use.

Among them, the custom learning type can learn 32 buttons each. The button names are saved by the host, and the remote control does not distinguish the button functions.

Device Type Type Definition 0 Custom learning type 1 1 Air conditioning 2 TV 3 Set-top box 5 Electric fan 7 TV box 8 Projector 12 Custom learning type 2

Table 4

# 3 Control command payload

# 3.1 Create a new remote control

Command Device type Kfid_H Kfid_L Reserved XOR check 0x80 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x00 0x##

Function: Create a new remote control. You must create a remote control before using the remote control, otherwise other calls will fail or be incorrect.

Command: 0x80

Device type: For the type of remote control that needs to be created, refer to Table 4.

Kfid: A 16bit remote control ID

Obtain Kfid: a, call the one-click matching interface to obtain

b. Obtained by consulting the brand and model correspondence table(table 11 - table 14).

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Command Device type Kfid_H Kfid_L Reserved XOR check 0x81 0x## 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Use the original remote control to send the power on button to the Zigbee infrared remote control to search for the ID corresponding to the local code library. After the ZIGBEE infrared remote control receives the matching command, the indicator light flashes, prompting the user to press the power button of the remote control. After the search is successful, a 16-bit value (Kfid_H, Kfid_L) will be returned. If no signal is received for more than 10 seconds, it will Return failure.

Command word: 0x81

Device type: the type of remote control that needs to be matched

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,kfidH,kfidL,0x00,XOR

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: One-key matching may not work well when there are duplicate codes (for example, a button of brand A and brand B have almost identical remote control codes). It is recommended to search by brand to match devices.

# 3.3 Emitting infrared signals

Command Device type Button ID Button value Reserved XOR check 0x86 0x## 0x## 0x## 0x00 0x##

Function: Transmit infrared control signal

Command: 0x86

Device type: remote control id

Button ID: Button id. For details, please refer to Table 6-Table 10.

Key value: key parameter value, please refer to Table 6-Table 10 for details. If there is no key value, fill in 0 directly.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

# 3.4 Infrared learning

Command Device Type Learning Number Reserved Reserved XOR Check 0x88 0x00/0x0C 0x## 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Learn a string of infrared signals and save them to the location specified by the learning number. After the ZIGBEE infrared remote control receives the learning command, the indicator light flashes, prompting the user to press the remote control button.

Command: 0x88

Device type: The type of remote control that needs to be learned (only device type 0 or 12 has the learning function)

Learning number: Learn and store the package number. After successful learning, the data saved by the original number will be overwritten.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: 1. There is no need to create a new remote control when using this command.

? 2. If it is a matching remote control, please use one-key matching

# 3.5 Emitting infrared learning data

Command Device Type Learning Number Reserved Reserved XOR Check 0x87 0x00/0x0C 0x## 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Send the learned infrared signal (0x88 learned data)

Command: 0x87

Device type: Only device type 0 or 12 has learning function

Learning number: Learning storage packet number, the number corresponding to the infrared data learned by the 0x88 command

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

# 3.6 Air conditioning status initialization

Command Device type Button ID Button value Reserved XOR check 0x8F 0x01 0x## 0x## 0x00 0x##

Function: Change the air conditioner status recorded by the chip, create a new air conditioner remote control status as, open-24-cooling-automatic fan speed

Order: 0x8F

Equipment type: Equipment remote control type (refer to Table 4), or use air conditioner 0x01

Button ID: Button ID. For details, please refer to Table 6-Table 10.

Key value: Key parameter value, please refer to Table 6-Table 10 for details.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: This command has the same parameters as the infrared emission command, except that this command will not emit infrared signals, but only changes the internal state of the chip.

# 3.7 Set air conditioning status feedback

Command Feedback Reserved Reserved Reserved XOR Check 0x82 0/1 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Set air conditioner status feedback enable and disable

Command: 0x82

Feedback: 1=enabled 0=disabled

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1, the meaning is shown in Table 5

# 3.8 Read ZIGBEE infrared remote control version

Command Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve XOR Check 0x92 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Read the version number of ZIGBEE infrared remote control

Command: 0x92

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x01,0x00,0x00,0x8E The third byte returned, 0x1, is the version number

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

# 3.9 Execution status return

Command Status Return Value Reserved Reserved XOR Check 0x06 0x89/0xE0 0x## 0x00 0x00 0x##

Function: Return to execution status

Command: 0x06

Status: Success: 0x89 Failure: 0xE0

Return value: When status = 0x89: the return value is the value that needs to be returned

When status = 0xE0: the return value is an error code

Error code Error code meaning 01 Undefined other exception E0 No remote control created E1 The state of this button is not supported E2 The current mode of the air conditioner does not support this button operation E3 Abnormal loading of data packet E4 Wrong kfid E5 rmt.status is incorrect E6 The current remote control does not have this button E7 Non-learning device type, does not support learning E8 No learning data for keys E9 The received length is inconsistent with the specified length of the data packet EA Incorrect validation EB The packet is too large and cannot be saved EE One-click code matching and waiting timeout

Table 5

# 3.10 Report air conditioning status parameter feedback

Command Switch Mode Temperature Air volume XOR check 0x08 0 1 1 0 0x##

Function: When a valid air conditioner remote control signal is received (for example, the user presses the ordinary remote control to control the air conditioner), the air conditioner working status parameters will be fed back in real time. Since the infrared signal is a one-way signal, the air conditioner data controlled by the user pressing the air conditioner panel cannot be fed back.

Command: 0x08

Switch: 0=ON, 1=OFF

Mode: 0=auto, 1=cooling, 2=dehumidification, 3=air supply, 4=heating

Temperature: 0=16℃, 1=17℃,… 14=30℃

Air volume: 0=automatic, 1=low speed wind, 2=medium speed wind, 3=high speed wind

# 4 Infrared access flow chart

Note: If you need detailed command explanation, please refer to [6.1 Infrared Data Description]

# 4.1 Match by brand

Open the "Infrared Brand Model Correspondence Table.xlsx" and find the device type that needs to be matched. Find the code table corresponding to the corresponding brand Use [3.1 New Remote Control] to create a new remote control Use [3.3 Transmit Infrared Signal] to send key data [Power On], and confirm that the device is powered on. Repeat step 4 1-2 times to test if other button functions are normal. The gateway/server saves the remote control kfid (corresponding remote control number), and the matching ends If it is an air conditioner, you also need to send [3.6 Air Conditioner Status Initialization] to initialize the air conditioner status.

Send [3.2 One-click matching] to enter matching mode The user presses the [Power] button on the remote control Parse the kfid in [3.9 Execution Status Return] and save it Use [3.1 New Remote Control] to create a new remote control If it is an air conditioner, you also need to send [3.6 Air Conditioner Status Initialization] to initialize the air conditioner status.

# 4.3 Infrared learning

Use [3.4 infrared learning] to learn remote control data Use [3.5 Transmit infrared learning data] to send infrared data

# 5 Button ID and status ID

# 5.1 Air conditioner button ID and status value

Button ID Button name Button status ID (starting from 0) 0 Power On [Power], Off 1 Mode Automatic [mode], cooling, dehumidification, air supply, heating, 2 Temperature+ 16[Temperature+],17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32 3 Temperature- 16[Temperature-],17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32 4 Wind speed Auto [wind speed], low [wind speed -], medium, high [wind speed +], strong wind, hurricane, super hurricane 5 Automatic sweep On, off 6 Manual sweep On, off, 1, 2, 3, 4 7 Up and down sweep On, off, up, middle, down, up middle, middle down, middle-middle, up-middle, middle-down, automatic, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 8 Left and right sweep On, off, left, center, right, left center, center right, left-right, center-center, automatic, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 9 Strong On, Off A Auxiliary heat On, off B Sleep On, off, sleep 1, sleep 2, sleep 3 C Lights On, off D Mute On, off, mute 1, mute 2 E Energy Saving On, Off F Ventilation On, off 10 Health On, Off 11 Scheduled opening 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21, 22,23,24 12 Timing off 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21, 22,23,24 13 Custom 1 Turn on natural wind, turn off natural wind, turn on cleaning, turn off cleaning, turn on formaldehyde removal, turn off formaldehyde removal, turn on purification, turn off purification, turn on drying, turn off drying, turn on mildew prevention, turn off mildew prevention, turn on 3D Wind, turn off 3D wind, turn on negative ions, turn off negative ions 14 Custom 2 Turn on natural wind, turn off natural wind, turn on cleaning, turn off cleaning, turn on formaldehyde removal, turn off formaldehyde removal, turn on purification, turn off purification, turn on drying, turn off drying, turn on anti-mold, turn off anti-mold, turn on sterilization , off sterilization

Table 6

# 5.2 TV button ID

Button ID Button name Description 0x00 Power on 0x01 Power off Generally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished 0x02 Signal source 0x03 Home Page 0x04 Menu 0x05 Volume + 0x06 Volume - 0x07 Channel+ 0x08 Channel - 0x09 Return 0x0A Mute 0x0B Previous 0x0C Next 0x0D Left 0x0E Right 0x0F OK 0x10 1 0x11 2 0x12 3 0x13 4 0x14 5 0x15 6 0x16 7 0x17 8 0x18 9 0x19 0 0x1A -/-- 0x1B Review 0x1C Alternate 0x1D Play/Pause 0x1E Pause The pause button often has the same code as "play/pause", so play and pause cannot be accurately distinguished 0x1F Stop 0x20 Previous song 0x21 Next song 0x22 Fast forward 0x23 Fast rewind 0x24 Video 0x25 TV/Live Broadcast 0x26 Program List 0x27 3D 0x28 Favorites/Collections 0x29 HD 0x2A USB 0x2B Screen display

Table 7

# 5.3 Set-top box button ID

Button ID Button name Description 0x00 Power on 0x01 Power off Generally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished 0x02 Home Page 0x03 Menu 0x04 Volume + 0x05 Volume - 0x06 Channel+ 0x07 Channel - 0x08 Return 0x09 Mute 0x0A Previous 0x0B Next 0x0C Left 0x0D Right 0x0E OK 0x0F 1 0x10 2 0x11 3 0x12 4 0x13 5 0x14 6 0x15 7 0x16 8 0x17 9 0x18 0 0x19 -/-- 0x1A Review 0x1B Alternate 0x1C Play/Pause 0x1D Signal source 0x1E Stop 0x1F Previous song 0x20 Next song 0x21 Fast forward 0x22 Fast rewind 0x23 Video 0x24 TV/Live Broadcast 0x25 On Demand/Movies 0x26 Program List 0x27 Favorites/Collections

Table 8

# 5.4 TV box button ID

Button ID Button name Description 0x00 Power 0x01 Power off Generally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished 0x02 Home Page 0x03 Menu 0x04 Return 0x05 Volume + 0x06 Volume - 0x07 Mute 0x08 Previous 0x09 Next 0x0A Left 0x0B Right 0x0C OK 0x0D 1 0x0E 2 0x0F 3 0x10 4 0x11 5 0x12 6 0x13 7 0x14 8 0x15 9 0x16 0 0x17 Live TV 0x18 On Demand 0x19 Channel+ 0x1A Channel- 0x1B Play 0x1C Pause 0x1D Video 0x1E Fast forward 0x1F Fast rewind 0x20 Stop 0x21 Previous song 0x22 Next song 0x23 Review 0x24 Settings 0x25 APP 0x26 Alternate

Table 9

# 5.5 Fan button ID

Button ID Button name Description 0x00 Power on 0x01 Power off Generally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished 0x02 Timing 0x03 Swinging the Wind 0x04 Wind speed 0x05 Wind speed + 0x06 Wind speed - 0x07 Wind type 0x08 Negative ions 0x09 Low speed wind 0x0A Wind speed 0x0B High wind speed 0x0C Wind speed 4 0x0D Wind speed 5 0x0E Mute 0x0F Humidification 0x10 Heating 0x11 Refrigeration 0x12 Timing + 0x13 Timing- 0x14 Air purification 0x15 natural wind 0x16 Lighting 0x17 Up and down swing

Table 10

# 6 Infrared remote control access routine

# 6.1 Infrared data description

Newly built [Midea] air conditioner remote control: 80 01 00 28 00 A9

Command Description 0x80 Command (create new remote control) 0x01 Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner 0x00 High 8 bits of Kfid 0x28 Kfid low 8 bits 0x00 Reserved bit, fixed to 0 0xA9 Checksum (XOR sum calculation based on the previous data) Reference chapter [1.4.3 XOR check algorithm (XOR sum check)]

Kfid acquisition: Find Table 11, search for [Midea], and learn that Midea's kfid range is decimal [40-59], converted to hexadecimal is [0x28-0x3B]

Note: The kfid of infrared remote control has multiple values, 40, 41, 42...59 are all Midea code values. In actual use, there may be situations where a certain button cannot be simulated and other buttons are normal, such as switches, temperature , the wind speed is normal, but the mode cannot be controlled. At this time, you can change other code values for testing.

Send boot command 86 01 00 00 00 87

Command Description 0x86 Command (send infrared data) 0x01 Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner 0x00 Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table 6 0x00 Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6 0x00 Reserved bit, fixed to 0 0x87 Checksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)

Send shutdown command: 86 01 00 01 00 86

Command Description 0x86 Command (send infrared data) 0x01 Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner 0x00 Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table 6 0x01 Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6 0x00 Reserved bit, fixed to 0 0x86 Checksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)

Set the temperature to 25℃: 86 01 02 09 00 8C

Command Description 0x86 Command (send infrared data) 0x01 Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner 0x02 Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table 0x09 Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6 (counting from 0, 25℃ corresponds to the 9th one) 0x00 Reserved bit, fixed to 0 0x8C Checksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)

# Air conditioner brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 格力(Gree) 0000-0019 金兴(JINXING) 0900-0904 慕森(MUSEEN) 1274-1275 海尔(Haier) 0020-0039 弥特斯(MITSEIN) 0905-0909 米林客(Millink) 1276-1277 美的(Midea) 0040-0059 EK(EK) 0910-0914 名氏风(Mistral) 1278-1279 长虹(Changhong) 0060-0079 国祥(KingAir) 0915-0919 麦勒(MLJD) 1280-1281 志高(Chigo) 0080-0099 AQUA(AQUA) 0920-0924 波乐(Bole) 1282-1285 奥克斯(AUX) 0100-0119 Union aire(Union aire) 0925-0929 帅康(Sacon) 1286-1290 TCL(TCL) 0120-0139 韩电(Korechi) 0930-0939 威力(Weili) 1291-1295 海信(Hisense) 0140-0159 Inventor(Inventor) 0940-0944 索华(Sova) 1296-1297 科龙(Kelon) 0160-0179 XINGFEIDQ(XIN GFEIDQ) 0945-0949 深宝(ZYMBO) 1298-1299 小米(Xiaomi) 0180-0189 新飞飞鸿(XFFH) 0950-0954 威特利(Weiteli) 1300-1301 日立(Hitachi) 0190-0209 帝智(DIZHI) 0955-0959 健伍(Kenwood) 1302-1304 松下(NATPANASONIC) 0210-0235 WINIA(WINIA) 0960-0964 弘立(GEE) 1305-1306 东芝(Toshiba) 0236-0245 松电(Pascmio) 0965-0969 虹立(Hneyrea) 1307-1308 格兰仕(Galanz) 0246-0259 创野(Chuangye) 0970-0974 朗歌(Langge) 1309-1313 三菱重工(MITSUBISHI HEAVY) 0260-0279 夏科普(Shacopu) 0975-0979 欧典(Oudian) 1314-1315 三菱电机(MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC) 0280-0299 正松川(Panwosoci) 0980-0984 品格特斯(PGTESS) 1316-1317 三星(Samsung) 0300-0319 夏立(SHINELEAF) 0985-0989 Panwosoci(Panwosoci) 1318-1319 LG(LG) 0320-0329 Panatomic(Pana tomic) 0990-0994 深圳松下(Partsonic) 1320-1321 惠而浦(Whirlpool) 0330-0339 Paonoca(Paonoca) 0995-0999 双凤(TwinSwan) 1322-1323 伊莱克斯(Electrolux) 0340-0349 歌菱(Geling) 1000-1004 深松(Shengsong) 1324-1325 康佳(Konka) 0350-0359 夏宝(Sharbo) 1005-1009 Pamosautc(Pamosautc) 1326-1327 大金(Daikin) 0360-0389 航天电器(Hangtiandianqi) 1010-1014 彩星(Caixing) 1328-1329 夏普(Sharp) 0390-0409 东宝(Dongbao) 1015-1019 CMV(CMV) 1330-1331 特灵(TRANE) 0410-0419 东洋(Toyo) 1020-1024 冬夏(Dongxia) 1332-1333 创维(Skyworth) 0420-0429 上菱(Shangling) 1025-1029 光大(Guangda) 1334-1335 约克(York) 0430-0443 TECO(TECO) 1030-1034 格阳(Geyang) 1336-1337 富士通(Fujitsu) 0444-0459 欧威尔(Airwell) 1035-1039 GCHV(GCHV) 1338-1339 新科(Shinco) 0460-0469 康拜恩(Combine) 1040-1042 华意(HuaYi) 1340-1342 扬子(Yangzi) 0470-0479 飞歌(Feige) 1043-1045 森宝(Sunburg) 1343-1344 美博(MBO) 0480-0489 Partsoinc(Partsoi nc) 1046-1049 波尔卡(Boerka) 1345-1346 麦克维尔(McQuay) 0490-0499 NiKai(Nikai) 1050-1052 爱特(Aite) 1347-1348 新飞(Frestech) 0500-0506 三菱重工海尔(MITSUBISHIHEAVY-Haier) 1053-1055 艾德龙(Aidelong) 1349-1350 小鸭(Xiaoya) 0507-0509 沃顿(Voton) 1056-1059 大金星(Dajinxing) 1351-1352 TICA(TICA) 0510-0515 塔迪兰(Tadiran) 1060-1061 多美达(DOMETIC) 1353-1354 先科(SAST) 0516-0519 乐新(Lexin) 1062-1063 慕森(MUSEEN) 1274-1275 小天鹅(Littleswan) 0520-0529 诺林(Nuolin) 1064-1066 三洋(Sanyo) 0530-0559 厦门亿林(Xiamenyilin) 1067-1069 荣事达(Royalsta) 0560-0565 虹声(Horshron) 1070-1071 RCA(RCA) 0566-0569 LEVANTE(LEVANTE) 1072-1073 乐京(Lejn) 0570-0573 冠远(GuanYuan) 1074-1075 乐华(Rowa) 0574-0589 百合(LilyTech) 1076-1078 卡萨帝(Casarte) 0590-0595 阳光(Sunny) 1079-1080 开利(Carrier) 0596-0619 云米(VIOMI) 1081-1082 积微(Giwee) 0620-0622 索伊(Soyea) 1082-1085 金三洋(Jensany) 0623-0629 西冷(Serene) 1086-1088 华凌(Hualing) 0630-0639 樱花电器(Cheblo) 1089-1094 国美(GOME) 0640-0644 智米(SmartMi) 1095-1099 歌林(Gelin) 0645-0655 博世(BOSCH) 1100-1104 春兰(Chunlan) 0656-0666 日松(Partmusic) 1105-1109 奥力(Aoli) 0667-0669 FUNIKI(funiki) 1110-1114 澳柯玛(Aucma) 0670-0675 雪莱尔(Hilaire) 1115-1116 双鹿(Shuanglu) 0676-0679 惠科(HKC) 1117-1119 苏宁极物(JIWU) 0680-0683 Blue Star(Blue Star) 1120-1125 统帅(Leader) 0684-0688 东元(TECO) 1126-1128 汤姆森(TOMSEN) 0689-0693 松川(Paohanic) 1129-1131 现代(Hyundai) 0694-0699 金正(Nintaus) 1132-1136 熊猫(Panda) 0700-0704 欧菱宝(OlimpiaSplendid) 1137-1139 新迎燕(Xyingyan) 0705-0709 飞利浦(Philips) 1140-1145 申花(Shenhua) 0710-0712 丰泽(Fortress) 1146-1147 中松(Pascmio) 0713-0714 MEILIHONGZUAN(MEILIHONGZUAN) 1148-1149 月兔(Yuetu) 0715-0719 天加(TICA) 1150-1154 方米(FZM) 0720-0721 骏安达(Junda) 1155-1159 雪菲特(XFT) 0722-0723 以莱特(Electra) 1160-1162 波音(Boyin) 0724-0725 名亿(Mingyi) 1163-1165 华宝(Huabao) 0726-0729 IFB(IFB) 1166-1167 大宇(Daewoo) 0730-0735 Kingsfin(Kingsfin) 1168-1169 高路华(Conrowa) 0736-0739 Onida(Onida) 1170-1172 古桥(Guqiao) 0740-0745 鑫源(SUITTC) 1173-1175 华科(Huake) 0746-0749 COLMO(COLMO) 1176-1177 华美(Huamei) 0750-0754 多钻花(DuoZuanHua) 1178-1179 金松(Jinsong) 0755-0759 惠康(Huikang) 1180-1181 日索(Risuo) 0760-0764 吉普生(Gibson) 1182-1189 绅宝(Shenbao) 0765-0769 FIRST(FIRST) 1190-1191 万宝(Wanbao) 0770-0774 金鸿盛(JHS) 1192-1193 内田(Neitian) 0775-0779 美菱(Meiling) 1194-1197 凉宇(Electra) 0780-0784 万士益(Maxe) 1198-1201 BlueStar(BlueStar) 0785-0789 SKG(SKG) 1202-1203 Voltas(Voltas) 0790-0794 喜事来(ACL) 1204-1205 爱家乐(Akira) 0795-0799 同益(Tongyi) 1206-1207 Panlisen(Panlisen) 0800-0801 天元(Tianyuan) 1208-1209 乐信(Rasonic) 0802-0809 天汇集成(TianHui) 1210-1211 赢松(Palcsicons) 0810-0811 天津(Tianjin) 1212-1213 盈田(ITAN) 0812-0814 Tair(Tair) 1214-1215 WhirciPol(Whirci Pol) 0815-0819 万家乐(Macro) 1216-1219 长谷(Changgu) 0820-0824 新乐(Xinle) 1220-1223 Funiki(funiki) 0825-0829 新华宝(Xinhuabao) 1224-1225 亿瑞特(Yiruite) 0830-0834 兄弟(Xiongdi) 1226-1227 三钻(Sanzuan) 0835-0839 宾维(BENWIN) 1228-1229 德澳西(Deroxi) 0840-0844 山水(Sanshui) 1230-1231 飞达仕(Fedders) 0845-0849 飞歌中国(Phlgco) 1232-1233 韩亚(Paonoca) 0850-0854 麟酷(LinkCool) 1234-1235 五强(WUQ) 0855-0859 NEC(NEC) 1236-1238 新菱(Sinro) 0860-0864 蓝波(Lanbo) 1239-1249 影雅(Insignia) 0865-0869 长岭(Changling) 1250-1259 宜科(Elco) 0870-0874 金立(JinLi) 1260-1261 VICOO(VICOO) 0875-0879 汇丰(Huifeng) 1262-1265 GMCC(GMCC) 0880-0884 黄河(Huanghe) 1266-1267 新世纪(Xinshiji) 0885-0889 海林(HaiLin) 1268-1269 本岛(BENDAO) 0890-0894 CIH(CIH) 1270-1271 东方三星(SUMSAXNG) 0895-0899 美歌(Meico) 1272-1273

Table 11

# TV brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) Addsion(Addsion) 1 海虹(Haihong) 0575-0585 SMVSVNUG(SM VSVNUG) 1013 Ambassador(Am bassador) 2 瀚丽美(D&Q) 586 SNAPR(SNAPR) 1014 奥丽维亚(OLEVIA) 0003-0005 瀚斯宝丽(Hannspree) 0587-0588 Spectricon(Spect ricon) 1015-1018 奥克斯(AUX) 6 瀚视奇(Hanns.G) 0589-0590 三丸(Mitsumaru) 1019 奥图码(Optoma) 0007-0008 环宇(Huanyu) 0591-0595 三健(Sanjian) 1020 奥托邮购(Otto Versand) 9 画佳(Hiplus) 0596-0600 三元(Sanyuan) 1021-1025 奥林匹亚(Aolinpiya) 10 皓丽(Horion) 601 三垦(Sanken) 1026 奥林匹克(Olympic) 0011-0012 禾聊硕(Herosonic) 602 三星(Samsung) 1027-1059 奥林普(Aolinpu) 0013-0014 禾联(Heran) 0603-0609 三洋(Sanyo) 1060-1080 奥特斯(Altus) 0015-0016 红岩(Hongyan) 610 三穗(Sansui) 1081 安华(Anhua) 0017-0019 红梅(Hongmei) 611 三羊(SAMYON) 1082 爱华(Aiwa) 0020-0025 虹美(Hongmei) 0612-0620 三菱(Mitsubishi) 1083-1085 爱家乐(Akira) 26 韩电(Korechi) 0621-0622 三间(Sanjian) 1086 爱芒果(IMGO) 27 黄山(Huangshan) 0623-0626 上广电(SVA) 1087-1092 爱迪生(Addison) 0028-0030 黄海美(Huanghaimei) 0627-0628 上海(Shanghai) 1093-1096 艾默生(Emerson) 0031-0035 黄龙(Huanglong) 629 塞河(Seye) 1097 Baysonic(Bayson ic) 36 Inteo(Inteo) 630 声光(SONIQ) 1098-1100 Beuamark(Beua mark) 0037-0040 京东方(BOE) 0631-0632 声宝夏普(Sungpo) 1101-1102 佰乐(Baile) 0041-0053 佳丽彩(Jialicai) 0633-0643 山水(Sanshui) 1103-1108 保迪(Protech) 54 健伍(Kenwood) 0644-0645 山茶(Camellia) 1109-1114 倍科(Beko) 55 嘉华(Kawa) 0646-0655 数源(Soyea) 1115-1124 北京(Beijing) 0056-0065 将军(General) 0656-0657 新视代(Xinshidai) 1125 博一格数码(Boigle) 66 敬泰(Gintai) 0658-0659 松下(Panasonic) 1126-1132 宝丽莱(Polaroid) 0067-0068 景新(Vito) 0660-0665 松井(Matsui) 1133-1135 宝华视(Baohuashi) 0069-0073 杰爱威(JAV) 0666-0667 松夏(Nashinal) 1136 宝声(Baosheng) 0074-0077 极米(XGIMI) 0668-0672 松柏(Evergreen) 1137-1138 宝立创(Polytron) 0078-0086 精派非木(NONWOOD) 673 松电(Pascmio) 1139-1144 布什(Bush) 0087-0088 精英(Elite) 674 狮龙(Sherwood) 1145 暴风 TV(BaofengTV) 89 菊花(Juhua) 0675-0678 生力(Shengli) 1146 步步高(BBK) 90 金凤(Jinfeng) 679 神彩(Shencai) 1147-1154 百合花(Baihehua) 91 金利普(Jinlipu) 0680-0683 索佳(Sogood) 1155-1158 百容(BCE) 92 金塔(Jinta) 684 索尼(Sony) 1159-1165 百花(Baihua) 0093-0095 金星(Jinxing) 0685-0686 索映(Suoying) 1166 贝灵巧(Bell & Howell) 96 金正(Nintaus) 0687-0690 胜利(JVC) 1167-1181 Carver(Carver) 97 金鑫板(Jinxinban) 691 萨基姆(Sagem) 1182 Chaparral(Chapa rral) 98 金雀(Siskin) 0692-0697 视丽(Seleco) 1183 CHKQ(CHKQ) 99 金鹊(Jinque) 0698-0700 赛格(Saige) 1184-1186 Chunghsin(Chunghsin) 0100-0104 鉴声(Jiansheng) 0701-0702 赛格三星(SIVNSUNG) 1187-1188 Cox(Cox) 105 集品(JiPiN) 703 韶峰(Shaofeng) 1189-1193 创佳(Canca) 0106-0113 Kaisui(Kaisui) 704 TaiWah(TaiWah) 1194 创维(Skyworth) 0114-0145 Kanghua(Kangh ua) 705 TCL(TCL) 1195-1251 彩凌(Cailing) 0146-0148 KMC(KMC) 0706-0708 TCRC(TCRC) 1252 彩星(Playmates) 0149-0153 凯壹(Bestwell) 709 TOPCONPro(TO PCONPro) 1253 彩虹(Rainbow) 0154-0155 凯擘(Kbro) 710 TVBB(TVBB) 1254 彩讯(Caixun) 156 凯歌(Kaige) 711 TVM(TVM) 1255 彩诗(Caishi) 157 凯红(Kaihong) 712 台山(Taishan) 1256 成都(Chengdu) 0158-0159 凯驰(Karcher) 713 台林(TaiLin) 1257-1260 春兰(Chunlan) 160 孔雀(Kongque) 714 同光(Tongguang) 1261 春笋(Chunsun) 0161-0163 库伦旗(Kulunqi) 715 天庚板(Tiangengban) 1262-1266 春风(Chunfeng) 0164-0167 康下(Kangxia) 716 天敏(10Moons) 1267 朝虹(Chaohong) 168 康佳(konka) 0717-0758 天科板(Tiankeban) 1268-1274 朝野科技(Asano) 169 康冠(KTC) 759 天诚智能(CCL) 1275-1276 长城(Great Wall) 0170-0174 康力(Kangli) 760 天鹅(Swan) 1277-1280 长海(Changhai) 175 康威(Kangwei) 761 天龙(Denon) 1281 长虹(Changhong) 0176-0216 康宏(Kanghong) 762 太尹(Taiyin) 1282 长风(Changfeng) 0217-0224 康家(KOAIKA) 763 汤姆逊(Thomson) 1283-1287 长飞(Changfei) 0225-0232 康维(Comverse) 0764-0768 突格兰(TUGUAN) 1288 Detron(Detron) 233 康艺(Kanyi) 0769-0773 统帅(Leader) 1289-1290 DreamVision(Dream Vision) 0234-0235 昆仑(Kunlun) 0774-0780 腾博(Tanberg) 1291 东元(TECO) 0236-0254 看尚(CANTV) 0781-0782 通广(Tongguang) 1292 东凌(Tomico) 0255-0262 科朗(Kelang) 783 通用(G.E.) 1293-1296 东大(Dongda) 0263-0266 酷开(Coocaa) 784 V Smart(V Smart) 1297 东宝(Tobo) 0267-0274 LG 乐金(LG) 0785-0804 Vidda(Vidda) 东帝士(Tuntex) 0275-0278 Lloytron(Lloytron) 805 ViViD(ViViD) 1298 东杰(Eastkit) 0279-0286 丽格美(Lgm) 806 万佳(WanJia) 1299 东林(Donglin) 0287-0295 丽讯(Vivitek) 807 万利达(Malata) 1300-1301 东洋(Toyo) 0296-0301 乐华(Rowa) 0808-0818 唯冠(Proview) 1302 东海(Donghai) 0302-0304 乐富豪(Wharfedale) 819 威牌(Viagra Brand) 1303-1305 东芝(Toshiba) 0305-0320 乐视(LeTV) 0820-0822 微鲸(Whaley) 1306 东门子(SAMOS) 321 利华(Lihua) 823 沃夫德尔(Wharfedale) 1307 丹尼克斯(Dynex) 0322-0323 浪潮(Inspur) 824 沃立方(Woo3) 1308 丹特声(Dantax) 0324-0326 理想(Risun) 825 王牌名典(WANGPAIMINGDIAN) 1309 冬凌(Dongling) 327 稑威福(Newave) 0826-0829 王牌百惠(Wangpaibaihui) 1310 大亚(Dare) 328 联想(Lenvo) 0830-0831 瓦里(HuaRi) 1311 大同(Tatung) 329 联硕(Digisonic) 832 先科(SAST) 1312-1315 大宇(Daewoo) 0330-0335 联通(LT TV) 833 先锋(Pioneer) 1316-1321 大崎(Osaki) 336 蓝星(Lanxing) 834 厦新(Amoisonic) 1322-1323 德丽珑(Dll) 337 雷诺(Relon) 835 喜事来(ACL) 1324 德加拉(Thakral) 338 雷鸟(FFALCON) 836 喜鹊(Xique) 1325 德国莫顿(Tevion) 339 龙云(LongWin) 837 夏华(Prima) 1326-1343 德基德克(Digitec) 0340-0344 龙江(LongJiang) 838 夏新(Amoi) 1344-1352 德律风根(Telefunken) 0345-0347 Matsushita(Mats ushita) 839 夏普(Sharp) 1353-1375 戴尔(DELL) 348 墨肯(MoreKen) 840 夏浦(SAHPR) 1376 电城(Denstar) 349 明基(BenQ) 0841-0849 夏讯(AJVXI) 1377 蒂雅克(Teac) 350 明彩(MC TV) 850 小度(Xiaodu) 1378 鼎科(Dingke) 351 梦寐(Meng Mei) 851 小米(Xiaomi) 1379 Elta(Elta) 352 梦派(Menpad) 852 希沃(Seewo) 1380 Futuretech(Futur etech) 353 梦美(Mengmei) 853 幸福(Xingfu) 1381-1383 丰泽(Fortress) 354 满天星(Mantianxing) 854 新思达(NewStar) 1384-1393 富丽(Wealthy) 355 牡丹(Mudan) 0855-0862 新抚(Xinfu) 1394 富及第(Frigidaire) 0356-0358 美丽加(HomeBeauty) 863 新日松(Xinrisong) 1395-1397 富可视(Infocus) 0359-0361 美乐(Melody) 0864-0869 新科(Shinco) 1398-1399 富士康(Foxconn) 0362-0364 美乐华纳(Melodl) 870 新视代(Xinshidai) 1400 富士通(Fujitsu) 0365-0371 美齐(Jean) 0871-0878 新飞(Frestec) 1401 富士通先端科技(Frontech) 372 麦凯龙(Makena) 879 旭景(Sunview) 1402 富里(Fuli) 0373-0374 NEC(NEC) 0880-0884 星海(Xinghai) 1403-1406 福日(Furi) 0375-0378 Nesco(Nesco) 885 熊猫(Panda) 1407-1455 锋派(HPP) 379 New Sonic(New Sonic) 886 现代(Hyundai) 1456-1458 风行 TV(Fun TV) 380 NPC(NPC) 887 翔宇(xiangyu) 1459 飞利浦(Philips) 0381-0395 南声(Nansheng) 0888-0892 西凡尼亚(Sylvania) 1460-1461 飞歌(Phlgco) 396 南宝(South Po) 0893-0900 西屋(Westinghouse) 1462-1475 飞浪(Feilang) 0397-0400 尼康(Nikon) 0901-0906 西湖(Xihu) 1476-1485 飞燕(Feiyan) 0401-0405 诺基亚(Nokia) 0907-0908 西门子(Siemens) 1486-1487 飞跃(Feiyue) 0406-0407 OPPO(OPPO) 909 鑫萌(Xinmeng) 1488-1495 飞鹿(Feilu) 0408-0412 奥丽维亚(OLEVIA) 0910-0915 雪莲(Xuelian) 1496-1499 Go Video(Go Video) 413 欧凌(Ouling) 0916-0920 一加(OnePlus) 1500 Grunpy(Grunpy) 0414-0415 欧宝丽(Oboni) 921 亿硕(Esonic) 1501-1503 冠捷(AOC) 0416-0420 欧琳(Oulin) 922 优拉纳斯(Excellent Lana Si) 1504-1507 根德(Grundig) 0421-0424 欧迪福斯(Audiovox) 0923-0926 优派(Viewsonic) 1508-1515 歌林(Kolin) 0425-0433 讴歌(Akura) 927 优盟(U-Men) 1516 港泰(Gangtai) 0434-0438 PBI(PBI) 928 优视达(Ustar) 1517-1522 赣新(Ganxin) 0439-0442 PH 王牌(PHWangpai) 929 宇瑟(Ether) 1523-1525 高士达(Goldstar) 0443-0459 Polestar(Polestar) 930 宇航(Yuhang) 1526-1531 高路华(Conrowa) 0460-0468 Porland(Porland) 0931-0939 影雅(Insignia) 1532 高飞(Coby) 0469-0470 PPTV(PPTV) 0940-0941 易美逊(Envision) 1533-1534 Hallmark(Hallma rk) 471 Praxis(Praxis) 942 杨子(Yangzi) 1535-1537 HKC(HKC) 0472-0473 普腾(Proton) 0943-0945 永固(Yonggu) 1538 华发(Huafa) 0474-0475 盘古(Pangoo) 946 永宝(Yongbao) 1539-1544 华强(Huaqiang) 476 鹏程(Pengcheng) 947 永弘王牌(Yonghongwangpai) 1545 华润(HuaTun) 477 启客(ChiQ) 0948-0950 英可(Inkel) 1546 华硕(ASUS) 0478-0480 奇美(Chimei) 0951-0957 莺歌(Yingge) 1547 华美(Huamei) 481 清华同方(THTF) 0958-0965 雅佳(Akai) 1548-1553 华融(Kll) 482 青云电器(Monivision) 0966-0967 雅马哈(Yamaha) 1554 华顿(Warton) 483 青云科技(Albatron) 968 中恒(DEC) 1555 好人士(Goodmans) 484 青岛(Qingdao) 969 中松(Pascmio) 1556-1557 宏碁(Acer) 0485-0486 Royalster(Royals ter) 970 中韩(Chiko) 1558-1559 幻象(Monix) 487 人鱼数码(Mermaid) 971 兆赫(Zinwell) 1560-1561 惠佳捷(Waycon) 488 如意(RUYI) 0972-0974 卓异(Zhouyi) 1562 惠普(HP) 489 日松(Partmusic) 975 志高(Chigo) 1563 惠浦(HPC) 490 日派(Ripai) 976 惠科(HKC) 0491-0492 日电(NEC) 0977-0982 惠鑫(HUIXIN) 493 日立(Hitachi) 0983-0999 慧浦神望(Across) 494 日红(Rihong) 1000 慧蒲(Huipu) 495 日芝(Rizhi) 1001 汇佳板(Huijiaban) 496 日高(Nikko) 1002 海乐(Haile) 0497-0501 瑞轩(Vizio) 1003-1008 海信(Hisense) 0502-0538 睿侠(RadioShack) 1009 海尔(Haier) 0539-0570 Scimitsu(Scimitsu) 1010 海得曼(Advante) 0571-0572 Semivox(Semivox) 1011 海燕(Haiyan) 0573-0574 SET(SET) 1012 Table 12

# projector brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand) 代码 (kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码 (kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码 (kfid code) 3M(3M) 0001-0005 鸿合(Honghe) 152 ROLY(ROLY) 260 Alfawise(Alfawise) 6 Igood(Igood) 153 日电(NEC) 0261-0266 AMOOWA(AMO OWA) 7 久量(DP) 154 日立(Hitachi) 0267-0273 Ampro(Ampro) 0008-0009 今台(KingBright) 155 瑞格尔(Rigal) 274 Artograph(Artog raph) 10 佳可视(Jiakeshi) 0156-0157 瑞视达(Ruishida) 275 ASKProxima(ASK Proxima) 0011-0013 佳能(Canon) 0158-0161 瑞诚(RuiCheng) 0276-0280 奥图码(Optoma) 0014-0020 坚果(JmGo) 0162-0164 锐影(Ruiying) 0281-0282 爱其(Eiki) 0021-0025 极投(Jitou) 165 ScreenInnovations(Scre en Innovations) 283 爱普生(Epson) 0026-0034 极米(XGIMI) 0166-0168 SIM2(SIM2) 0284-0287 艾路摩(ELMO) 35 激眠(Jimian) 169 三星(Samsung) 0288-0290 博思尼(Bosini) 0036-0037 金麦克(K-MIC) 170 三洋(Sanyo) 0291-0296 宝丽莱(Polaroid) 0038-0042 凯阅(Kaiyue) 0171-0172 三浦(Sanpu) 297 宝利通(Polycom) 43 卡兹特(Kazite) 173 三菱(Mitsubishi) 0298-0302 宝施玛(Proxima) 44 卡西欧(Casio) 0174-0175 山水(Sansui) 0303-0305 宝莱特(Boxlight) 45 开心(KIXIN) 176 松下(Panasonic) 0306-0310 巴可(Barco) 46 柯达(Kodak) 177 索尼(Sony) 0311-0315 百度(Baidu) 0047-0052 科若(Keruo) 178 索诺克(Sonnoc) 316 Cinego(Cinego) 53 科视(Christie Digital) 179 胜利(JVC) 0317-0318 CTX(CTX) 54 酷乐视(Coolux) 0180-0181 视丽(Seleco) 0319-0320 创维(Skyworth) 55 酷佰特(CoBoT) 182 视美乐(SEEMILE) 321 创荣(CRE) 0056-0058 酷道(Kudao) 183 诗威(Cineversum) 322 彩虹(Rainbow) 0059-0061 LG 乐金(LG) 0184-0188 赛科(Saike) 0323-0324 晨星(Daystar) 0062-0066 丽讯(Vivitek) 0189-0191 闪道(Shandao) 325 长虹(ChangHong) 67 乐佳达(Lejiada) 0192-0193 Telex(Telex) 0326-0327 DreamVision(DreamVision) 0068-0069 乐曼(LMIX) 194 Tenker(Tenker) 328 Dukane(Dukane) 0070-0074 乐盼达(Lepanda) 195 图美时代(Tumetimes) 0329-0331 Dwin(Dwin) 0075-0076 兰科(Runco) 0196-0197 天猫魔屏(TMall) 332 东方中原(Donview) 77 利景(Liesegang) 198 天诚智能(CCL) 0333-0334 东芝(Toshiba) 0078-0082 恋投(Liantou) 0199-0200 投美(Toumei) 335 戴尔(DELL) 0083-0087 朗视(Lanshi) 201 统帅(Leader) 336 打令(Darling) 88 理光(Ricoh) 202 WolfVision(Wolf Vision) 337 蒂彤(DITONG) 89 立影(Liying) 203 万利达(Malata) 0338-0339 Electrohome(Ele ctrohome) 90 联想(Lenovo) 204 万德成(Wangdecheng) 340 Excelvan(Excelvan) 0091-0092 郎曼(Langman) 0205-0206 万播(Wanbo) 341 E 家乐(E jiale) 93 雷克赛恩(Luxciine) 0207-0209 威得光(Vidikron) 0342-0343 富可视(Infocus) 0094-0099 MondeVue(MondeVue) 210 先奇(XianQi) 0344-0345 富士通(Fujitsu) 0100-0104 明基(BenQ) 0211-0217 先科(SAST) 0346-0350 方正(Founder) 0105-0109 美迪(MDI) 0218-0220 先锋(Pioneer) 0351-0355 梵斯(Fuss) 110 马兰士(Marantz) 221 喜瑞(XERUN) 356 福满门(Fumanmen) 0111-0112 魅乐士(Meileshi) 222 夏新(Amoi) 0357-0359 飞兰(Phylina) 113 魔影(MOV) 223 夏普(Sharp) 0360-0364 飞利浦(PHILIPS) 0114-0117 麦景图(Mclntosh) 224 小帅(Xiaoshuai) 365 光峰(Appotronics) 118 NAD(NAD) 225 小蜗(Xiaowo) 366 光米(Guangmi) 119 NEC(NEC) 0226-0233 亿科(Yike) 367 光趣(Guangqu) 120 纳西迪(Nextar) 234 优丽可(UNIC) 368 Hughes(Hughes) 121 纽曼(Newsmy) 0235-0236 优可晟(UKCSIS) 369 华录(Hualu) 122 诺尔系统(Knoll Systems) 237 优派(Viewsonic) 0370-0376 华柏(Huabai) 0123-0124 Oson(Oson) 238 寓影(Yuyin) 377 华硕(ASUS) 0125-0126 欧擎(Ouqing) 0239-0241 扬子(Yangzi) 378 华阳(Huayang) 127 欧艾斯(Oais) 242 雅图(ACTO) 379 哈曼卡顿(Harman Kardon) 128 Plusvision(Plusvi sion) 243 雅马哈(Yamaha) 0380-0387 宏碁(Acer) 0129-0136 Projectavision(Pr ojectavision) 244 Zenith(Zenith) 388 惠普(HP) 0137-0141 平达(Planar) 245 中光学(Costar) 389 欢乐投(Huanletou) 0142-0143 拍得丽(Premier) 0246-0250 中宝(ZhongBao) 0390-0394 海尔(Haier) 0144-0145 普乐士(Plus) 251 智歌(ZECO) 0395-0396 火乐(Holatek) 146 Quasar(Quasar) 252 大眼橙(ODE) 0397-0398 火辣椒(Huolajiao) 147 奇立(Cheerlux) 253 环影(Huanying) 148 清华美讯(Unismaison) 0254-0255 荟影(Huyin) 149 RCA(RCA) 256 轰天炮(Poner Saund) 0150-0151 Rigae(Rigae) 0257-0259

Table 13

# fan brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 品牌(brand) 代码(kfid code) 3M(3M) 1 卡帝亚(Kadder) 137 夏普(Sharp) 0290-0291 AAF(AAF) 0002-0003 康佳(Konka) 0138-0141 小天鹅(Littleswan) 0292-0298 Alpha(Alpha) 4 科龙(Kelon) 0142-0149 小行星(Xiaoxingxing) 0299-0308 Atomberg(Atomberg) 5 丽精(Lijing) 150 小象(Xiaoxiang) 0309-0310 奥丽思(Aonice) 6 乐声(National) 151 小鸭(Littleduck) 311 奥克斯(AUX) 0007-0015 拉斯科(Lasko) 152 新的(Xinde) 0312-0316 奥德尔(Odor) 0016-0017 联创(Lianchuang) 0153-0165 新飞(Frestec) 0317-0318 澳柯玛(Aucma) 0018-0021 骆驼(Camel) 0166-0175 欣禾(Xinhe) 319 艾美特(Airmate) 0022-0039 龙昇(Longsheng) 176 现代(Hyundai) 0320-0322 白朗(Bairan) 0040-0041 MILUX(MILUX) 177 西屋(Westinghouse) 323 百立(Baili) 0042-0043 美的(Midea) 0178-0188 亚摩斯(Amos) 0324-0327 百花(Baihua) 44 美菱(Meiling) 0189-0190 亚都(Yadu) 328 蝙蝠(Bianfu) 45 美蒂思(Medis) 0191-0192 伊莱克斯(Electrolux) 0329-0330 贝丽(Beili) 0046-0047 马丽(Mali) 193 扬子(Yair) 331 灿坤(Tkec) 0048-0052 Origo(Origo) 194 杨子(Yangzi) 0332-0333 长城(Great Wall) 0053-0059 品诺(Pinoh) 0195-0196 樱花(Sakura) 334 长虹(Changhong) 0060-0064 启华(Qihua) 197 永生(Eosn) 0335-0340 东元(TECO) 65 奇美(CHIMEI) 198 远东(Yuandong) 341 东宝(Tobo) 0066-0067 容声(Rongsheng) 199 中联(Zolee) 0342-0346 东芝(Toshiba) 68 日光(Nikko) 200 志高(Chigo) 0347-0349 多丽(Duoli) 69 日彩(Ricai) 0201-0202 钻石(Diamond) 0350-0352 大同(Tatung) 0070-0073 日本(Japan) 203 夏普(Sharp) 0290-0291 大松(Tosot) 74 荣事达(Royalsta) 0204-0212 小天鹅(Littleswan) 0292-0298 德律风根(Telefunken) 0075-0076 SKG(SKG) 0213-0214 小行星(Xiaoxingxing) 0299-0308 戴森(Dyson) 0077-0083 三洋(Sanyo) 215 小象(Xiaoxiang) 0309-0310 谛尔(Dier) 0084-0085 三菱(Mitsubishi) 0216-0217 小鸭(Littleduck) 311 EuropAce(Europ Ace) 0086-0088 丝雨(Siyu) 0218-0222 新的(Xinde) 0312-0316 富士宝(Fushibao) 89 史密斯(A.O.Smith) 0223-0224 新飞(Frestec) 0317-0318 飞利浦(Philips) 90 声宝(Sampo) 0225-0229 欣禾(Xinhe) 319 飞碟(Feidie) 91 山湖(Shanhu) 230 现代(Hyundai) 0320-0322 格力(Gree) 0092-0096 时丰(Shifeng) 0231-0240 西屋(Westinghouse) 323 歌林(Kolin) 0097-0100 松下(Panasonic) 0241-0243 亚摩斯(Amos) 0324-0327 华宝(Huabao) 101 桑普(Sampux) 0244-0248 亚都(Yadu) 328 华格立(Richland) 102 赛亿(Shinee) 249 伊莱克斯(Electrolux) 0329-0330 华生(Wahson) 0103-0110 顺发(Sunfar) 250 扬子(Yair) 331 惠康(Hicon) 111 TCL(TCL) 0251-0253 杨子(Yangzi) 0332-0333 惠普(HP) 0112-0113 天敏(10moons) 0254-0255 樱花(Sakura) 334 惠而浦(Whirlpool) 0114-0115 天马(Tianma) 256 永生(Eosn) 0335-0340 汇成(Huicheng) 116 汤姆逊(Thomson) 0257-0258 远东(Yuandong) 341 海尔(Haier) 0117-0120 泰瑞(TERA) 0259-0260 中联(Zolee) 0342-0346 霍尼韦尔(Honeywell) 121 万信宝(Wanxinbao) 261 志高(Chigo) 0347-0349 九和宏盛(Juhehongsheng) 122 万宝(Wanbao) 262 钻石(Diamond) 0350-0352 捷宝(Jyeproud) 123 万怡(Wanyi) 263 机灵(Jiling) 124 华生(Wahson) 0264-0271 菊花(Juhua) 0125-0128 威利(Welly) 0272-0274 金世康(Jinshikang) 0129-0130 威力(Weili) 275 金松(Jinsong) 0131-0132 沃尔顿(Walton) 0276-0277 金羚(Jinling) 133 网易智造(NetEase) 278 金龙(Jinlong) 134 先科(SAST) 279 KDK(KDK) 0135-0136 先锋(Pioneer) 0280-0289

Table 14

If you have additional technical problems, please email Technical support at support@easyiot.tech