Easyiot

ModelZB-IR01
VendorEasyiot
DescriptionThis is an infrared remote control equipped with a local code library, supporting devices such as air conditioners, televisions, projectors, and more.
Exposessend command, recv command, linkquality
PictureZB-IR01

Notes

1 Protocol Overview

1.1 Description of ZCL communication method for accessing your own gateway

Users who develop their own gateway to access smart infrared remote control should refer to the standard cluster of the 07-5123-07-ZigbeeClusterLibrary_Revision_7.pdfopen in new window protocol document to access it.

1.1.1 Cluster identifier

IdentifierName
0x0704Tunneling(Smart Energy)

Table 1

1.1.2 Agreement process description

In order to simplify the communication process, the creation of transparent transmission channels required by the cluster is omitted, and transparent transmission commands are directly used to send and receive commands. The channel ID is fixed at 0.

1.1.2.1 Send data

Use the [10.6.2.4.3 TransferData Command] command, the key parameters are as follows

Direction: Client->Server

DescriptionLengthValue
Cluster Command10x02
TunnelID20x0000
Transparent transmission of data6The protocol shown in Chapter 3

Table 2

1.3.2.2 Receive feedback data from infrared remote control

Use the [10.6.2.5.2 TransferData Command] command, the key parameters are as follows

Direction: Server –>Client

DescriptionLengthValue
Cluster Command10x01
TunnelID20x0000
Transparent transmission of data6The protocol shown in Chapter 3

Table 3

1.2 Introduction to infrared remote control protocol

1.2.1 Request data frame

CommandData 1Data 2Data 3Data 4XOR check
0x##0x##0x##0x##0x##0x##

1.2.2 Response data frame

CommandData 1Data 2Data 3Data 4XOR check
0x060x##0x##0x##0x##0x##

Detailed explanation of frame data

Command: The data request frame is 0x80-0x92, with reserved frame data in the middle

The data response frame is fixed at 0x06. Every time a data request frame is sent, a data response frame will be received.

The data reporting frame is fixed at 0x08, which reports the status of the air conditioner after it is remotely controlled.

Data: Data transmitted to the infrared remote control

XOR check: XOR and check

1.2.3 XOR verification algorithm (XOR and verification)

Verification algorithm C language version:

unsigned char zigbeeUartFrameCalcXOR( unsigned char *msgPtr, int len ) 
{
    int x;
    unsigned char xorResult = 0;

    for (x = 0; x < len; x++, msgPtr++) 
    {
        xorResult = xorResult ^ *msgPtr;
    }
    return (xorResult);
}

2 Basic functions

2.1 Device type definition

This infrared remote control defines 8 device remote control types (2 of which are custom learning types), which can be switched freely with commands during use.

Among them, the custom learning type can learn 32 buttons each. The button names are saved by the host, and the remote control does not distinguish the button functions.

Device TypeType Definition
0Custom learning type 1
1Air conditioning
2TV
3Set-top box
5Electric fan
7TV box
8Projector
12Custom learning type 2

Table 4

3 Control command payload

3.1 Create a new remote control

CommandDevice typeKfid_HKfid_LReservedXOR check
0x800x##0x##0x##0x000x##

Function: Create a new remote control. You must create a remote control before using the remote control, otherwise other calls will fail or be incorrect.

Command: 0x80

Device type: For the type of remote control that needs to be created, refer to Table 4.

Kfid: A 16bit remote control ID

Obtain Kfid: a, call the one-click matching interface to obtain

b. Obtained by consulting the brand and model correspondence table(table 11 - table 14).

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

3.2 One-click matching

CommandDevice typeKfid_HKfid_LReservedXOR check
0x810x##0x000x000x000x##

Function: Use the original remote control to send the power on button to the Zigbee infrared remote control to search for the ID corresponding to the local code library. After the ZIGBEE infrared remote control receives the matching command, the indicator light flashes, prompting the user to press the power button of the remote control. After the search is successful, a 16-bit value (Kfid_H, Kfid_L) will be returned. If no signal is received for more than 10 seconds, it will Return failure.

Command word: 0x81

Device type: the type of remote control that needs to be matched

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,kfidH,kfidL,0x00,XOR

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: One-key matching may not work well when there are duplicate codes (for example, a button of brand A and brand B have almost identical remote control codes). It is recommended to search by brand to match devices.

3.3 Emitting infrared signals

CommandDevice typeButton IDButton valueReservedXOR check
0x860x##0x##0x##0x000x##

Function: Transmit infrared control signal

Command: 0x86

Device type: remote control id

Button ID: Button id. For details, please refer to Table 6-Table 10.

Key value: key parameter value, please refer to Table 6-Table 10 for details. If there is no key value, fill in 0 directly.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

3.4 Infrared learning

CommandDevice TypeLearning NumberReservedReservedXOR Check
0x880x00/0x0C0x##0x000x000x##

Function: Learn a string of infrared signals and save them to the location specified by the learning number. After the ZIGBEE infrared remote control receives the learning command, the indicator light flashes, prompting the user to press the remote control button.

Command: 0x88

Device type: The type of remote control that needs to be learned (only device type 0 or 12 has the learning function)

Learning number: Learn and store the package number. After successful learning, the data saved by the original number will be overwritten.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: 1. There is no need to create a new remote control when using this command.

? 2. If it is a matching remote control, please use one-key matching

3.5 Emitting infrared learning data

CommandDevice TypeLearning NumberReservedReservedXOR Check
0x870x00/0x0C0x##0x000x000x##

Function: Send the learned infrared signal (0x88 learned data)

Command: 0x87

Device type: Only device type 0 or 12 has learning function

Learning number: Learning storage packet number, the number corresponding to the infrared data learned by the 0x88 command

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

3.6 Air conditioning status initialization

CommandDevice typeButton IDButton valueReservedXOR check
0x8F0x010x##0x##0x000x##

Function: Change the air conditioner status recorded by the chip, create a new air conditioner remote control status as, open-24-cooling-automatic fan speed

Order: 0x8F

Equipment type: Equipment remote control type (refer to Table 4), or use air conditioner 0x01

Button ID: Button ID. For details, please refer to Table 6-Table 10.

Key value: Key parameter value, please refer to Table 6-Table 10 for details.

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

Note: This command has the same parameters as the infrared emission command, except that this command will not emit infrared signals, but only changes the internal state of the chip.

3.7 Set air conditioning status feedback

CommandFeedbackReservedReservedReservedXOR Check
0x820/10x000x000x000x##

Function: Set air conditioner status feedback enable and disable

Command: 0x82

Feedback: 1=enabled 0=disabled

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x00,0x00,0x00,0x8F

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1, the meaning is shown in Table 5

3.8 Read ZIGBEE infrared remote control version

CommandReserveReserveReserveReserveXOR Check
0x920x000x000x000x000x##

Function: Read the version number of ZIGBEE infrared remote control

Command: 0x92

Return: Success: 0x06,0x89,0x01,0x00,0x00,0x8E The third byte returned, 0x1, is the version number

Failure: 0x06,0xE0,0xE1,0x00,0x00,0x07 Error code: 0xE1 The meaning is shown in Table 5

3.9 Execution status return

CommandStatusReturn ValueReservedReservedXOR Check
0x060x89/0xE00x##0x000x000x##

Function: Return to execution status

Command: 0x06

Status: Success: 0x89 Failure: 0xE0

Return value: When status = 0x89: the return value is the value that needs to be returned

When status = 0xE0: the return value is an error code

Error codeError code meaning
01Undefined other exception
E0No remote control created
E1The state of this button is not supported
E2The current mode of the air conditioner does not support this button operation
E3Abnormal loading of data packet
E4Wrong kfid
E5rmt.status is incorrect
E6The current remote control does not have this button
E7Non-learning device type, does not support learning
E8No learning data for keys
E9The received length is inconsistent with the specified length of the data packet
EAIncorrect validation
EBThe packet is too large and cannot be saved
EEOne-click code matching and waiting timeout

Table 5

3.10 Report air conditioning status parameter feedback

CommandSwitchModeTemperatureAir volumeXOR check
0x0801100x##

Function: When a valid air conditioner remote control signal is received (for example, the user presses the ordinary remote control to control the air conditioner), the air conditioner working status parameters will be fed back in real time. Since the infrared signal is a one-way signal, the air conditioner data controlled by the user pressing the air conditioner panel cannot be fed back.

Command: 0x08

Switch: 0=ON, 1=OFF

Mode: 0=auto, 1=cooling, 2=dehumidification, 3=air supply, 4=heating

Temperature: 0=16℃, 1=17℃,… 14=30℃

Air volume: 0=automatic, 1=low speed wind, 2=medium speed wind, 3=high speed wind

4 Infrared access flow chart

Note: If you need detailed command explanation, please refer to [6.1 Infrared Data Description]

4.1 Match by brand

  1. Open the "Infrared Brand Model Correspondence Table.xlsx" and find the device type that needs to be matched.
  2. Find the code table corresponding to the corresponding brand
  3. Use [3.1 New Remote Control] to create a new remote control
  4. Use [3.3 Transmit Infrared Signal] to send key data [Power On], and confirm that the device is powered on.
  5. Repeat step 4 1-2 times to test if other button functions are normal.
  6. The gateway/server saves the remote control kfid (corresponding remote control number), and the matching ends
  7. If it is an air conditioner, you also need to send [3.6 Air Conditioner Status Initialization] to initialize the air conditioner status.

4.2 One-click matching

  1. Send [3.2 One-click matching] to enter matching mode
  2. The user presses the [Power] button on the remote control
  3. Parse the kfid in [3.9 Execution Status Return] and save it
  4. Use [3.1 New Remote Control] to create a new remote control
  5. If it is an air conditioner, you also need to send [3.6 Air Conditioner Status Initialization] to initialize the air conditioner status.

4.3 Infrared learning

  1. Use [3.4 infrared learning] to learn remote control data
  2. Use [3.5 Transmit infrared learning data] to send infrared data

5 Button ID and status ID

5.1 Air conditioner button ID and status value

Button IDButton nameButton status ID (starting from 0)
0PowerOn [Power], Off
1ModeAutomatic [mode], cooling, dehumidification, air supply, heating,
2Temperature+16[Temperature+],17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32
3Temperature-16[Temperature-],17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32
4Wind speedAuto [wind speed], low [wind speed -], medium, high [wind speed +], strong wind, hurricane, super hurricane
5Automatic sweepOn, off
6Manual sweepOn, off, 1, 2, 3, 4
7Up and down sweepOn, off, up, middle, down, up middle, middle down, middle-middle, up-middle, middle-down, automatic, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
8Left and right sweepOn, off, left, center, right, left center, center right, left-right, center-center, automatic, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
9StrongOn, Off
AAuxiliary heatOn, off
BSleepOn, off, sleep 1, sleep 2, sleep 3
CLightsOn, off
DMuteOn, off, mute 1, mute 2
EEnergy SavingOn, Off
FVentilationOn, off
10HealthOn, Off
11Scheduled opening0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21, 22,23,24
12Timing off0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21, 22,23,24
13Custom 1Turn on natural wind, turn off natural wind, turn on cleaning, turn off cleaning, turn on formaldehyde removal, turn off formaldehyde removal, turn on purification, turn off purification, turn on drying, turn off drying, turn on mildew prevention, turn off mildew prevention, turn on 3D Wind, turn off 3D wind, turn on negative ions, turn off negative ions
14Custom 2Turn on natural wind, turn off natural wind, turn on cleaning, turn off cleaning, turn on formaldehyde removal, turn off formaldehyde removal, turn on purification, turn off purification, turn on drying, turn off drying, turn on anti-mold, turn off anti-mold, turn on sterilization , off sterilization

Table 6

5.2 TV button ID

Button IDButton nameDescription
0x00Power on
0x01Power offGenerally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished
0x02Signal source
0x03Home Page
0x04Menu
0x05Volume +
0x06Volume -
0x07Channel+
0x08Channel -
0x09Return
0x0AMute
0x0BPrevious
0x0CNext
0x0DLeft
0x0ERight
0x0FOK
0x101
0x112
0x123
0x134
0x145
0x156
0x167
0x178
0x189
0x190
0x1A-/--
0x1BReview
0x1CAlternate
0x1DPlay/Pause
0x1EPauseThe pause button often has the same code as "play/pause", so play and pause cannot be accurately distinguished
0x1FStop
0x20Previous song
0x21Next song
0x22Fast forward
0x23Fast rewind
0x24Video
0x25TV/Live Broadcast
0x26Program List
0x273D
0x28Favorites/Collections
0x29HD
0x2AUSB
0x2BScreen display

Table 7

5.3 Set-top box button ID

Button IDButton nameDescription
0x00Power on
0x01Power offGenerally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished
0x02Home Page
0x03Menu
0x04Volume +
0x05Volume -
0x06Channel+
0x07Channel -
0x08Return
0x09Mute
0x0APrevious
0x0BNext
0x0CLeft
0x0DRight
0x0EOK
0x0F1
0x102
0x113
0x124
0x135
0x146
0x157
0x168
0x179
0x180
0x19-/--
0x1AReview
0x1BAlternate
0x1CPlay/Pause
0x1DSignal source
0x1EStop
0x1FPrevious song
0x20Next song
0x21Fast forward
0x22Fast rewind
0x23Video
0x24TV/Live Broadcast
0x25On Demand/Movies
0x26Program List
0x27Favorites/Collections

Table 8

5.4 TV box button ID

Button IDButton nameDescription
0x00Power
0x01Power offGenerally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished
0x02Home Page
0x03Menu
0x04Return
0x05Volume +
0x06Volume -
0x07Mute
0x08Previous
0x09Next
0x0ALeft
0x0BRight
0x0COK
0x0D1
0x0E2
0x0F3
0x104
0x115
0x126
0x137
0x148
0x159
0x160
0x17Live TV
0x18On Demand
0x19Channel+
0x1AChannel-
0x1BPlay
0x1CPause
0x1DVideo
0x1EFast forward
0x1FFast rewind
0x20Stop
0x21Previous song
0x22Next song
0x23Review
0x24Settings
0x25APP
0x26Alternate

Table 9

5.5 Fan button ID

Button IDButton nameDescription
0x00Power on
0x01Power offGenerally, power off and power on have the same code, so the power on and off status cannot be accurately distinguished
0x02Timing
0x03Swinging the Wind
0x04Wind speed
0x05Wind speed +
0x06Wind speed -
0x07Wind type
0x08Negative ions
0x09Low speed wind
0x0AWind speed
0x0BHigh wind speed
0x0CWind speed 4
0x0DWind speed 5
0x0EMute
0x0FHumidification
0x10Heating
0x11Refrigeration
0x12Timing +
0x13Timing-
0x14Air purification
0x15natural wind
0x16Lighting
0x17Up and down swing

Table 10

6 Infrared remote control access routine

6.1 Infrared data description

  1. Newly built [Midea] air conditioner remote control: 80 01 00 28 00 A9
CommandDescription
0x80Command (create new remote control)
0x01Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner
0x00High 8 bits of Kfid
0x28Kfid low 8 bits
0x00Reserved bit, fixed to 0
0xA9Checksum (XOR sum calculation based on the previous data) Reference chapter [1.4.3 XOR check algorithm (XOR sum check)]

Kfid acquisition: Find Table 11, search for [Midea], and learn that Midea's kfid range is decimal [40-59], converted to hexadecimal is [0x28-0x3B]

Note: The kfid of infrared remote control has multiple values, 40, 41, 42...59 are all Midea code values. In actual use, there may be situations where a certain button cannot be simulated and other buttons are normal, such as switches, temperature , the wind speed is normal, but the mode cannot be controlled. At this time, you can change other code values for testing.

  1. Send boot command 86 01 00 00 00 87
CommandDescription
0x86Command (send infrared data)
0x01Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner
0x00Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table 6
0x00Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6
0x00Reserved bit, fixed to 0
0x87Checksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)
  1. Send shutdown command: 86 01 00 01 00 86
CommandDescription
0x86Command (send infrared data)
0x01Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner
0x00Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table 6
0x01Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6
0x00Reserved bit, fixed to 0
0x86Checksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)
  1. Set the temperature to 25℃: 86 01 02 09 00 8C
CommandDescription
0x86Command (send infrared data)
0x01Device type, 0x01 means air conditioner
0x02Remote control ID, air conditioner corresponding Table
0x09Key value, corresponding to air conditioner Table 6 (counting from 0, 25℃ corresponds to the 9th one)
0x00Reserved bit, fixed to 0
0x8CChecksum (XOR and calculation based on the previous data)

Air conditioner brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)
格力(Gree)0000-0019金兴(JINXING)0900-0904慕森(MUSEEN)1274-1275
海尔(Haier)0020-0039弥特斯(MITSEIN)0905-0909米林客(Millink)1276-1277
美的(Midea)0040-0059EK(EK)0910-0914名氏风(Mistral)1278-1279
长虹(Changhong)0060-0079国祥(KingAir)0915-0919麦勒(MLJD)1280-1281
志高(Chigo)0080-0099AQUA(AQUA)0920-0924波乐(Bole)1282-1285
奥克斯(AUX)0100-0119Union aire(Union aire)0925-0929帅康(Sacon)1286-1290
TCL(TCL)0120-0139韩电(Korechi)0930-0939威力(Weili)1291-1295
海信(Hisense)0140-0159Inventor(Inventor)0940-0944索华(Sova)1296-1297
科龙(Kelon)0160-0179XINGFEIDQ(XIN GFEIDQ)0945-0949深宝(ZYMBO)1298-1299
小米(Xiaomi)0180-0189新飞飞鸿(XFFH)0950-0954威特利(Weiteli)1300-1301
日立(Hitachi)0190-0209帝智(DIZHI)0955-0959健伍(Kenwood)1302-1304
松下(NATPANASONIC)0210-0235WINIA(WINIA)0960-0964弘立(GEE)1305-1306
东芝(Toshiba)0236-0245松电(Pascmio)0965-0969虹立(Hneyrea)1307-1308
格兰仕(Galanz)0246-0259创野(Chuangye)0970-0974朗歌(Langge)1309-1313
三菱重工(MITSUBISHI HEAVY)0260-0279夏科普(Shacopu)0975-0979欧典(Oudian)1314-1315
三菱电机(MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC)0280-0299正松川(Panwosoci)0980-0984品格特斯(PGTESS)1316-1317
三星(Samsung)0300-0319夏立(SHINELEAF)0985-0989Panwosoci(Panwosoci)1318-1319
LG(LG)0320-0329Panatomic(Pana tomic)0990-0994深圳松下(Partsonic)1320-1321
惠而浦(Whirlpool)0330-0339Paonoca(Paonoca)0995-0999双凤(TwinSwan)1322-1323
伊莱克斯(Electrolux)0340-0349歌菱(Geling)1000-1004深松(Shengsong)1324-1325
康佳(Konka)0350-0359夏宝(Sharbo)1005-1009Pamosautc(Pamosautc)1326-1327
大金(Daikin)0360-0389航天电器(Hangtiandianqi)1010-1014彩星(Caixing)1328-1329
夏普(Sharp)0390-0409东宝(Dongbao)1015-1019CMV(CMV)1330-1331
特灵(TRANE)0410-0419东洋(Toyo)1020-1024冬夏(Dongxia)1332-1333
创维(Skyworth)0420-0429上菱(Shangling)1025-1029光大(Guangda)1334-1335
约克(York)0430-0443TECO(TECO)1030-1034格阳(Geyang)1336-1337
富士通(Fujitsu)0444-0459欧威尔(Airwell)1035-1039GCHV(GCHV)1338-1339
新科(Shinco)0460-0469康拜恩(Combine)1040-1042华意(HuaYi)1340-1342
扬子(Yangzi)0470-0479飞歌(Feige)1043-1045森宝(Sunburg)1343-1344
美博(MBO)0480-0489Partsoinc(Partsoi nc)1046-1049波尔卡(Boerka)1345-1346
麦克维尔(McQuay)0490-0499NiKai(Nikai)1050-1052爱特(Aite)1347-1348
新飞(Frestech)0500-0506三菱重工海尔(MITSUBISHIHEAVY-Haier)1053-1055艾德龙(Aidelong)1349-1350
小鸭(Xiaoya)0507-0509沃顿(Voton)1056-1059大金星(Dajinxing)1351-1352
TICA(TICA)0510-0515塔迪兰(Tadiran)1060-1061多美达(DOMETIC)1353-1354
先科(SAST)0516-0519乐新(Lexin)1062-1063慕森(MUSEEN)1274-1275
小天鹅(Littleswan)0520-0529诺林(Nuolin)1064-1066
三洋(Sanyo)0530-0559厦门亿林(Xiamenyilin)1067-1069
荣事达(Royalsta)0560-0565虹声(Horshron)1070-1071
RCA(RCA)0566-0569LEVANTE(LEVANTE)1072-1073
乐京(Lejn)0570-0573冠远(GuanYuan)1074-1075
乐华(Rowa)0574-0589百合(LilyTech)1076-1078
卡萨帝(Casarte)0590-0595阳光(Sunny)1079-1080
开利(Carrier)0596-0619云米(VIOMI)1081-1082
积微(Giwee)0620-0622索伊(Soyea)1082-1085
金三洋(Jensany)0623-0629西冷(Serene)1086-1088
华凌(Hualing)0630-0639樱花电器(Cheblo)1089-1094
国美(GOME)0640-0644智米(SmartMi)1095-1099
歌林(Gelin)0645-0655博世(BOSCH)1100-1104
春兰(Chunlan)0656-0666日松(Partmusic)1105-1109
奥力(Aoli)0667-0669FUNIKI(funiki)1110-1114
澳柯玛(Aucma)0670-0675雪莱尔(Hilaire)1115-1116
双鹿(Shuanglu)0676-0679惠科(HKC)1117-1119
苏宁极物(JIWU)0680-0683Blue Star(Blue Star)1120-1125
统帅(Leader)0684-0688东元(TECO)1126-1128
汤姆森(TOMSEN)0689-0693松川(Paohanic)1129-1131
现代(Hyundai)0694-0699金正(Nintaus)1132-1136
熊猫(Panda)0700-0704欧菱宝(OlimpiaSplendid)1137-1139
新迎燕(Xyingyan)0705-0709飞利浦(Philips)1140-1145
申花(Shenhua)0710-0712丰泽(Fortress)1146-1147
中松(Pascmio)0713-0714MEILIHONGZUAN(MEILIHONGZUAN)1148-1149
月兔(Yuetu)0715-0719天加(TICA)1150-1154
方米(FZM)0720-0721骏安达(Junda)1155-1159
雪菲特(XFT)0722-0723以莱特(Electra)1160-1162
波音(Boyin)0724-0725名亿(Mingyi)1163-1165
华宝(Huabao)0726-0729IFB(IFB)1166-1167
大宇(Daewoo)0730-0735Kingsfin(Kingsfin)1168-1169
高路华(Conrowa)0736-0739Onida(Onida)1170-1172
古桥(Guqiao)0740-0745鑫源(SUITTC)1173-1175
华科(Huake)0746-0749COLMO(COLMO)1176-1177
华美(Huamei)0750-0754多钻花(DuoZuanHua)1178-1179
金松(Jinsong)0755-0759惠康(Huikang)1180-1181
日索(Risuo)0760-0764吉普生(Gibson)1182-1189
绅宝(Shenbao)0765-0769FIRST(FIRST)1190-1191
万宝(Wanbao)0770-0774金鸿盛(JHS)1192-1193
内田(Neitian)0775-0779美菱(Meiling)1194-1197
凉宇(Electra)0780-0784万士益(Maxe)1198-1201
BlueStar(BlueStar)0785-0789SKG(SKG)1202-1203
Voltas(Voltas)0790-0794喜事来(ACL)1204-1205
爱家乐(Akira)0795-0799同益(Tongyi)1206-1207
Panlisen(Panlisen)0800-0801天元(Tianyuan)1208-1209
乐信(Rasonic)0802-0809天汇集成(TianHui)1210-1211
赢松(Palcsicons)0810-0811天津(Tianjin)1212-1213
盈田(ITAN)0812-0814Tair(Tair)1214-1215
WhirciPol(Whirci Pol)0815-0819万家乐(Macro)1216-1219
长谷(Changgu)0820-0824新乐(Xinle)1220-1223
Funiki(funiki)0825-0829新华宝(Xinhuabao)1224-1225
亿瑞特(Yiruite)0830-0834兄弟(Xiongdi)1226-1227
三钻(Sanzuan)0835-0839宾维(BENWIN)1228-1229
德澳西(Deroxi)0840-0844山水(Sanshui)1230-1231
飞达仕(Fedders)0845-0849飞歌中国(Phlgco)1232-1233
韩亚(Paonoca)0850-0854麟酷(LinkCool)1234-1235
五强(WUQ)0855-0859NEC(NEC)1236-1238
新菱(Sinro)0860-0864蓝波(Lanbo)1239-1249
影雅(Insignia)0865-0869长岭(Changling)1250-1259
宜科(Elco)0870-0874金立(JinLi)1260-1261
VICOO(VICOO)0875-0879汇丰(Huifeng)1262-1265
GMCC(GMCC)0880-0884黄河(Huanghe)1266-1267
新世纪(Xinshiji)0885-0889海林(HaiLin)1268-1269
本岛(BENDAO)0890-0894CIH(CIH)1270-1271
东方三星(SUMSAXNG)0895-0899美歌(Meico)1272-1273

Table 11

TV brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)
Addsion(Addsion)1海虹(Haihong)0575-0585SMVSVNUG(SM VSVNUG)1013
Ambassador(Am bassador)2瀚丽美(D&Q)586SNAPR(SNAPR)1014
奥丽维亚(OLEVIA)0003-0005瀚斯宝丽(Hannspree)0587-0588Spectricon(Spect ricon)1015-1018
奥克斯(AUX)6瀚视奇(Hanns.G)0589-0590三丸(Mitsumaru)1019
奥图码(Optoma)0007-0008环宇(Huanyu)0591-0595三健(Sanjian)1020
奥托邮购(Otto Versand)9画佳(Hiplus)0596-0600三元(Sanyuan)1021-1025
奥林匹亚(Aolinpiya)10皓丽(Horion)601三垦(Sanken)1026
奥林匹克(Olympic)0011-0012禾聊硕(Herosonic)602三星(Samsung)1027-1059
奥林普(Aolinpu)0013-0014禾联(Heran)0603-0609三洋(Sanyo)1060-1080
奥特斯(Altus)0015-0016红岩(Hongyan)610三穗(Sansui)1081
安华(Anhua)0017-0019红梅(Hongmei)611三羊(SAMYON)1082
爱华(Aiwa)0020-0025虹美(Hongmei)0612-0620三菱(Mitsubishi)1083-1085
爱家乐(Akira)26韩电(Korechi)0621-0622三间(Sanjian)1086
爱芒果(IMGO)27黄山(Huangshan)0623-0626上广电(SVA)1087-1092
爱迪生(Addison)0028-0030黄海美(Huanghaimei)0627-0628上海(Shanghai)1093-1096
艾默生(Emerson)0031-0035黄龙(Huanglong)629塞河(Seye)1097
Baysonic(Bayson ic)36Inteo(Inteo)630声光(SONIQ)1098-1100
Beuamark(Beua mark)0037-0040京东方(BOE)0631-0632声宝夏普(Sungpo)1101-1102
佰乐(Baile)0041-0053佳丽彩(Jialicai)0633-0643山水(Sanshui)1103-1108
保迪(Protech)54健伍(Kenwood)0644-0645山茶(Camellia)1109-1114
倍科(Beko)55嘉华(Kawa)0646-0655数源(Soyea)1115-1124
北京(Beijing)0056-0065将军(General)0656-0657新视代(Xinshidai)1125
博一格数码(Boigle)66敬泰(Gintai)0658-0659松下(Panasonic)1126-1132
宝丽莱(Polaroid)0067-0068景新(Vito)0660-0665松井(Matsui)1133-1135
宝华视(Baohuashi)0069-0073杰爱威(JAV)0666-0667松夏(Nashinal)1136
宝声(Baosheng)0074-0077极米(XGIMI)0668-0672松柏(Evergreen)1137-1138
宝立创(Polytron)0078-0086精派非木(NONWOOD)673松电(Pascmio)1139-1144
布什(Bush)0087-0088精英(Elite)674狮龙(Sherwood)1145
暴风 TV(BaofengTV)89菊花(Juhua)0675-0678生力(Shengli)1146
步步高(BBK)90金凤(Jinfeng)679神彩(Shencai)1147-1154
百合花(Baihehua)91金利普(Jinlipu)0680-0683索佳(Sogood)1155-1158
百容(BCE)92金塔(Jinta)684索尼(Sony)1159-1165
百花(Baihua)0093-0095金星(Jinxing)0685-0686索映(Suoying)1166
贝灵巧(Bell & Howell)96金正(Nintaus)0687-0690胜利(JVC)1167-1181
Carver(Carver)97金鑫板(Jinxinban)691萨基姆(Sagem)1182
Chaparral(Chapa rral)98金雀(Siskin)0692-0697视丽(Seleco)1183
CHKQ(CHKQ)99金鹊(Jinque)0698-0700赛格(Saige)1184-1186
Chunghsin(Chunghsin)0100-0104鉴声(Jiansheng)0701-0702赛格三星(SIVNSUNG)1187-1188
Cox(Cox)105集品(JiPiN)703韶峰(Shaofeng)1189-1193
创佳(Canca)0106-0113Kaisui(Kaisui)704TaiWah(TaiWah)1194
创维(Skyworth)0114-0145Kanghua(Kangh ua)705TCL(TCL)1195-1251
彩凌(Cailing)0146-0148KMC(KMC)0706-0708TCRC(TCRC)1252
彩星(Playmates)0149-0153凯壹(Bestwell)709TOPCONPro(TO PCONPro)1253
彩虹(Rainbow)0154-0155凯擘(Kbro)710TVBB(TVBB)1254
彩讯(Caixun)156凯歌(Kaige)711TVM(TVM)1255
彩诗(Caishi)157凯红(Kaihong)712台山(Taishan)1256
成都(Chengdu)0158-0159凯驰(Karcher)713台林(TaiLin)1257-1260
春兰(Chunlan)160孔雀(Kongque)714同光(Tongguang)1261
春笋(Chunsun)0161-0163库伦旗(Kulunqi)715天庚板(Tiangengban)1262-1266
春风(Chunfeng)0164-0167康下(Kangxia)716天敏(10Moons)1267
朝虹(Chaohong)168康佳(konka)0717-0758天科板(Tiankeban)1268-1274
朝野科技(Asano)169康冠(KTC)759天诚智能(CCL)1275-1276
长城(Great Wall)0170-0174康力(Kangli)760天鹅(Swan)1277-1280
长海(Changhai)175康威(Kangwei)761天龙(Denon)1281
长虹(Changhong)0176-0216康宏(Kanghong)762太尹(Taiyin)1282
长风(Changfeng)0217-0224康家(KOAIKA)763汤姆逊(Thomson)1283-1287
长飞(Changfei)0225-0232康维(Comverse)0764-0768突格兰(TUGUAN)1288
Detron(Detron)233康艺(Kanyi)0769-0773统帅(Leader)1289-1290
DreamVision(Dream Vision)0234-0235昆仑(Kunlun)0774-0780腾博(Tanberg)1291
东元(TECO)0236-0254看尚(CANTV)0781-0782通广(Tongguang)1292
东凌(Tomico)0255-0262科朗(Kelang)783通用(G.E.)1293-1296
东大(Dongda)0263-0266酷开(Coocaa)784V Smart(V Smart)1297
东宝(Tobo)0267-0274LG 乐金(LG)0785-0804Vidda(Vidda)
东帝士(Tuntex)0275-0278Lloytron(Lloytron)805ViViD(ViViD)1298
东杰(Eastkit)0279-0286丽格美(Lgm)806万佳(WanJia)1299
东林(Donglin)0287-0295丽讯(Vivitek)807万利达(Malata)1300-1301
东洋(Toyo)0296-0301乐华(Rowa)0808-0818唯冠(Proview)1302
东海(Donghai)0302-0304乐富豪(Wharfedale)819威牌(Viagra Brand)1303-1305
东芝(Toshiba)0305-0320乐视(LeTV)0820-0822微鲸(Whaley)1306
东门子(SAMOS)321利华(Lihua)823沃夫德尔(Wharfedale)1307
丹尼克斯(Dynex)0322-0323浪潮(Inspur)824沃立方(Woo3)1308
丹特声(Dantax)0324-0326理想(Risun)825王牌名典(WANGPAIMINGDIAN)1309
冬凌(Dongling)327稑威福(Newave)0826-0829王牌百惠(Wangpaibaihui)1310
大亚(Dare)328联想(Lenvo)0830-0831瓦里(HuaRi)1311
大同(Tatung)329联硕(Digisonic)832先科(SAST)1312-1315
大宇(Daewoo)0330-0335联通(LT TV)833先锋(Pioneer)1316-1321
大崎(Osaki)336蓝星(Lanxing)834厦新(Amoisonic)1322-1323
德丽珑(Dll)337雷诺(Relon)835喜事来(ACL)1324
德加拉(Thakral)338雷鸟(FFALCON)836喜鹊(Xique)1325
德国莫顿(Tevion)339龙云(LongWin)837夏华(Prima)1326-1343
德基德克(Digitec)0340-0344龙江(LongJiang)838夏新(Amoi)1344-1352
德律风根(Telefunken)0345-0347Matsushita(Mats ushita)839夏普(Sharp)1353-1375
戴尔(DELL)348墨肯(MoreKen)840夏浦(SAHPR)1376
电城(Denstar)349明基(BenQ)0841-0849夏讯(AJVXI)1377
蒂雅克(Teac)350明彩(MC TV)850小度(Xiaodu)1378
鼎科(Dingke)351梦寐(Meng Mei)851小米(Xiaomi)1379
Elta(Elta)352梦派(Menpad)852希沃(Seewo)1380
Futuretech(Futur etech)353梦美(Mengmei)853幸福(Xingfu)1381-1383
丰泽(Fortress)354满天星(Mantianxing)854新思达(NewStar)1384-1393
富丽(Wealthy)355牡丹(Mudan)0855-0862新抚(Xinfu)1394
富及第(Frigidaire)0356-0358美丽加(HomeBeauty)863新日松(Xinrisong)1395-1397
富可视(Infocus)0359-0361美乐(Melody)0864-0869新科(Shinco)1398-1399
富士康(Foxconn)0362-0364美乐华纳(Melodl)870新视代(Xinshidai)1400
富士通(Fujitsu)0365-0371美齐(Jean)0871-0878新飞(Frestec)1401
富士通先端科技(Frontech)372麦凯龙(Makena)879旭景(Sunview)1402
富里(Fuli)0373-0374NEC(NEC)0880-0884星海(Xinghai)1403-1406
福日(Furi)0375-0378Nesco(Nesco)885熊猫(Panda)1407-1455
锋派(HPP)379New Sonic(New Sonic)886现代(Hyundai)1456-1458
风行 TV(Fun TV)380NPC(NPC)887翔宇(xiangyu)1459
飞利浦(Philips)0381-0395南声(Nansheng)0888-0892西凡尼亚(Sylvania)1460-1461
飞歌(Phlgco)396南宝(South Po)0893-0900西屋(Westinghouse)1462-1475
飞浪(Feilang)0397-0400尼康(Nikon)0901-0906西湖(Xihu)1476-1485
飞燕(Feiyan)0401-0405诺基亚(Nokia)0907-0908西门子(Siemens)1486-1487
飞跃(Feiyue)0406-0407OPPO(OPPO)909鑫萌(Xinmeng)1488-1495
飞鹿(Feilu)0408-0412奥丽维亚(OLEVIA)0910-0915雪莲(Xuelian)1496-1499
Go Video(Go Video)413欧凌(Ouling)0916-0920一加(OnePlus)1500
Grunpy(Grunpy)0414-0415欧宝丽(Oboni)921亿硕(Esonic)1501-1503
冠捷(AOC)0416-0420欧琳(Oulin)922优拉纳斯(Excellent Lana Si)1504-1507
根德(Grundig)0421-0424欧迪福斯(Audiovox)0923-0926优派(Viewsonic)1508-1515
歌林(Kolin)0425-0433讴歌(Akura)927优盟(U-Men)1516
港泰(Gangtai)0434-0438PBI(PBI)928优视达(Ustar)1517-1522
赣新(Ganxin)0439-0442PH 王牌(PHWangpai)929宇瑟(Ether)1523-1525
高士达(Goldstar)0443-0459Polestar(Polestar)930宇航(Yuhang)1526-1531
高路华(Conrowa)0460-0468Porland(Porland)0931-0939影雅(Insignia)1532
高飞(Coby)0469-0470PPTV(PPTV)0940-0941易美逊(Envision)1533-1534
Hallmark(Hallma rk)471Praxis(Praxis)942杨子(Yangzi)1535-1537
HKC(HKC)0472-0473普腾(Proton)0943-0945永固(Yonggu)1538
华发(Huafa)0474-0475盘古(Pangoo)946永宝(Yongbao)1539-1544
华强(Huaqiang)476鹏程(Pengcheng)947永弘王牌(Yonghongwangpai)1545
华润(HuaTun)477启客(ChiQ)0948-0950英可(Inkel)1546
华硕(ASUS)0478-0480奇美(Chimei)0951-0957莺歌(Yingge)1547
华美(Huamei)481清华同方(THTF)0958-0965雅佳(Akai)1548-1553
华融(Kll)482青云电器(Monivision)0966-0967雅马哈(Yamaha)1554
华顿(Warton)483青云科技(Albatron)968中恒(DEC)1555
好人士(Goodmans)484青岛(Qingdao)969中松(Pascmio)1556-1557
宏碁(Acer)0485-0486Royalster(Royals ter)970中韩(Chiko)1558-1559
幻象(Monix)487人鱼数码(Mermaid)971兆赫(Zinwell)1560-1561
惠佳捷(Waycon)488如意(RUYI)0972-0974卓异(Zhouyi)1562
惠普(HP)489日松(Partmusic)975志高(Chigo)1563
惠浦(HPC)490日派(Ripai)976
惠科(HKC)0491-0492日电(NEC)0977-0982
惠鑫(HUIXIN)493日立(Hitachi)0983-0999
慧浦神望(Across)494日红(Rihong)1000
慧蒲(Huipu)495日芝(Rizhi)1001
汇佳板(Huijiaban)496日高(Nikko)1002
海乐(Haile)0497-0501瑞轩(Vizio)1003-1008
海信(Hisense)0502-0538睿侠(RadioShack)1009
海尔(Haier)0539-0570Scimitsu(Scimitsu)1010
海得曼(Advante)0571-0572Semivox(Semivox)1011
海燕(Haiyan)0573-0574SET(SET)1012
Table 12

projector brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand)代码 (kfid code)品牌(brand)代码 (kfid code)品牌(brand)代码 (kfid code)
3M(3M)0001-0005鸿合(Honghe)152ROLY(ROLY)260
Alfawise(Alfawise)6Igood(Igood)153日电(NEC)0261-0266
AMOOWA(AMO OWA)7久量(DP)154日立(Hitachi)0267-0273
Ampro(Ampro)0008-0009今台(KingBright)155瑞格尔(Rigal)274
Artograph(Artog raph)10佳可视(Jiakeshi)0156-0157瑞视达(Ruishida)275
ASKProxima(ASK Proxima)0011-0013佳能(Canon)0158-0161瑞诚(RuiCheng)0276-0280
奥图码(Optoma)0014-0020坚果(JmGo)0162-0164锐影(Ruiying)0281-0282
爱其(Eiki)0021-0025极投(Jitou)165ScreenInnovations(Scre en Innovations)283
爱普生(Epson)0026-0034极米(XGIMI)0166-0168SIM2(SIM2)0284-0287
艾路摩(ELMO)35激眠(Jimian)169三星(Samsung)0288-0290
博思尼(Bosini)0036-0037金麦克(K-MIC)170三洋(Sanyo)0291-0296
宝丽莱(Polaroid)0038-0042凯阅(Kaiyue)0171-0172三浦(Sanpu)297
宝利通(Polycom)43卡兹特(Kazite)173三菱(Mitsubishi)0298-0302
宝施玛(Proxima)44卡西欧(Casio)0174-0175山水(Sansui)0303-0305
宝莱特(Boxlight)45开心(KIXIN)176松下(Panasonic)0306-0310
巴可(Barco)46柯达(Kodak)177索尼(Sony)0311-0315
百度(Baidu)0047-0052科若(Keruo)178索诺克(Sonnoc)316
Cinego(Cinego)53科视(Christie Digital)179胜利(JVC)0317-0318
CTX(CTX)54酷乐视(Coolux)0180-0181视丽(Seleco)0319-0320
创维(Skyworth)55酷佰特(CoBoT)182视美乐(SEEMILE)321
创荣(CRE)0056-0058酷道(Kudao)183诗威(Cineversum)322
彩虹(Rainbow)0059-0061LG 乐金(LG)0184-0188赛科(Saike)0323-0324
晨星(Daystar)0062-0066丽讯(Vivitek)0189-0191闪道(Shandao)325
长虹(ChangHong)67乐佳达(Lejiada)0192-0193Telex(Telex)0326-0327
DreamVision(DreamVision)0068-0069乐曼(LMIX)194Tenker(Tenker)328
Dukane(Dukane)0070-0074乐盼达(Lepanda)195图美时代(Tumetimes)0329-0331
Dwin(Dwin)0075-0076兰科(Runco)0196-0197天猫魔屏(TMall)332
东方中原(Donview)77利景(Liesegang)198天诚智能(CCL)0333-0334
东芝(Toshiba)0078-0082恋投(Liantou)0199-0200投美(Toumei)335
戴尔(DELL)0083-0087朗视(Lanshi)201统帅(Leader)336
打令(Darling)88理光(Ricoh)202WolfVision(Wolf Vision)337
蒂彤(DITONG)89立影(Liying)203万利达(Malata)0338-0339
Electrohome(Ele ctrohome)90联想(Lenovo)204万德成(Wangdecheng)340
Excelvan(Excelvan)0091-0092郎曼(Langman)0205-0206万播(Wanbo)341
E 家乐(E jiale)93雷克赛恩(Luxciine)0207-0209威得光(Vidikron)0342-0343
富可视(Infocus)0094-0099MondeVue(MondeVue)210先奇(XianQi)0344-0345
富士通(Fujitsu)0100-0104明基(BenQ)0211-0217先科(SAST)0346-0350
方正(Founder)0105-0109美迪(MDI)0218-0220先锋(Pioneer)0351-0355
梵斯(Fuss)110马兰士(Marantz)221喜瑞(XERUN)356
福满门(Fumanmen)0111-0112魅乐士(Meileshi)222夏新(Amoi)0357-0359
飞兰(Phylina)113魔影(MOV)223夏普(Sharp)0360-0364
飞利浦(PHILIPS)0114-0117麦景图(Mclntosh)224小帅(Xiaoshuai)365
光峰(Appotronics)118NAD(NAD)225小蜗(Xiaowo)366
光米(Guangmi)119NEC(NEC)0226-0233亿科(Yike)367
光趣(Guangqu)120纳西迪(Nextar)234优丽可(UNIC)368
Hughes(Hughes)121纽曼(Newsmy)0235-0236优可晟(UKCSIS)369
华录(Hualu)122诺尔系统(Knoll Systems)237优派(Viewsonic)0370-0376
华柏(Huabai)0123-0124Oson(Oson)238寓影(Yuyin)377
华硕(ASUS)0125-0126欧擎(Ouqing)0239-0241扬子(Yangzi)378
华阳(Huayang)127欧艾斯(Oais)242雅图(ACTO)379
哈曼卡顿(Harman Kardon)128Plusvision(Plusvi sion)243雅马哈(Yamaha)0380-0387
宏碁(Acer)0129-0136Projectavision(Pr ojectavision)244Zenith(Zenith)388
惠普(HP)0137-0141平达(Planar)245中光学(Costar)389
欢乐投(Huanletou)0142-0143拍得丽(Premier)0246-0250中宝(ZhongBao)0390-0394
海尔(Haier)0144-0145普乐士(Plus)251智歌(ZECO)0395-0396
火乐(Holatek)146Quasar(Quasar)252大眼橙(ODE)0397-0398
火辣椒(Huolajiao)147奇立(Cheerlux)253
环影(Huanying)148清华美讯(Unismaison)0254-0255
荟影(Huyin)149RCA(RCA)256
轰天炮(Poner Saund)0150-0151Rigae(Rigae)0257-0259

Table 13

fan brand code table (kfid)

品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)品牌(brand)代码(kfid code)
3M(3M)1卡帝亚(Kadder)137夏普(Sharp)0290-0291
AAF(AAF)0002-0003康佳(Konka)0138-0141小天鹅(Littleswan)0292-0298
Alpha(Alpha)4科龙(Kelon)0142-0149小行星(Xiaoxingxing)0299-0308
Atomberg(Atomberg)5丽精(Lijing)150小象(Xiaoxiang)0309-0310
奥丽思(Aonice)6乐声(National)151小鸭(Littleduck)311
奥克斯(AUX)0007-0015拉斯科(Lasko)152新的(Xinde)0312-0316
奥德尔(Odor)0016-0017联创(Lianchuang)0153-0165新飞(Frestec)0317-0318
澳柯玛(Aucma)0018-0021骆驼(Camel)0166-0175欣禾(Xinhe)319
艾美特(Airmate)0022-0039龙昇(Longsheng)176现代(Hyundai)0320-0322
白朗(Bairan)0040-0041MILUX(MILUX)177西屋(Westinghouse)323
百立(Baili)0042-0043美的(Midea)0178-0188亚摩斯(Amos)0324-0327
百花(Baihua)44美菱(Meiling)0189-0190亚都(Yadu)328
蝙蝠(Bianfu)45美蒂思(Medis)0191-0192伊莱克斯(Electrolux)0329-0330
贝丽(Beili)0046-0047马丽(Mali)193扬子(Yair)331
灿坤(Tkec)0048-0052Origo(Origo)194杨子(Yangzi)0332-0333
长城(Great Wall)0053-0059品诺(Pinoh)0195-0196樱花(Sakura)334
长虹(Changhong)0060-0064启华(Qihua)197永生(Eosn)0335-0340
东元(TECO)65奇美(CHIMEI)198远东(Yuandong)341
东宝(Tobo)0066-0067容声(Rongsheng)199中联(Zolee)0342-0346
东芝(Toshiba)68日光(Nikko)200志高(Chigo)0347-0349
多丽(Duoli)69日彩(Ricai)0201-0202钻石(Diamond)0350-0352
大同(Tatung)0070-0073日本(Japan)203夏普(Sharp)0290-0291
大松(Tosot)74荣事达(Royalsta)0204-0212小天鹅(Littleswan)0292-0298
德律风根(Telefunken)0075-0076SKG(SKG)0213-0214小行星(Xiaoxingxing)0299-0308
戴森(Dyson)0077-0083三洋(Sanyo)215小象(Xiaoxiang)0309-0310
谛尔(Dier)0084-0085三菱(Mitsubishi)0216-0217小鸭(Littleduck)311
EuropAce(Europ Ace)0086-0088丝雨(Siyu)0218-0222新的(Xinde)0312-0316
富士宝(Fushibao)89史密斯(A.O.Smith)0223-0224新飞(Frestec)0317-0318
飞利浦(Philips)90声宝(Sampo)0225-0229欣禾(Xinhe)319
飞碟(Feidie)91山湖(Shanhu)230现代(Hyundai)0320-0322
格力(Gree)0092-0096时丰(Shifeng)0231-0240西屋(Westinghouse)323
歌林(Kolin)0097-0100松下(Panasonic)0241-0243亚摩斯(Amos)0324-0327
华宝(Huabao)101桑普(Sampux)0244-0248亚都(Yadu)328
华格立(Richland)102赛亿(Shinee)249伊莱克斯(Electrolux)0329-0330
华生(Wahson)0103-0110顺发(Sunfar)250扬子(Yair)331
惠康(Hicon)111TCL(TCL)0251-0253杨子(Yangzi)0332-0333
惠普(HP)0112-0113天敏(10moons)0254-0255樱花(Sakura)334
惠而浦(Whirlpool)0114-0115天马(Tianma)256永生(Eosn)0335-0340
汇成(Huicheng)116汤姆逊(Thomson)0257-0258远东(Yuandong)341
海尔(Haier)0117-0120泰瑞(TERA)0259-0260中联(Zolee)0342-0346
霍尼韦尔(Honeywell)121万信宝(Wanxinbao)261志高(Chigo)0347-0349
九和宏盛(Juhehongsheng)122万宝(Wanbao)262钻石(Diamond)0350-0352
捷宝(Jyeproud)123万怡(Wanyi)263
机灵(Jiling)124华生(Wahson)0264-0271
菊花(Juhua)0125-0128威利(Welly)0272-0274
金世康(Jinshikang)0129-0130威力(Weili)275
金松(Jinsong)0131-0132沃尔顿(Walton)0276-0277
金羚(Jinling)133网易智造(NetEase)278
金龙(Jinlong)134先科(SAST)279
KDK(KDK)0135-0136先锋(Pioneer)0280-0289

Table 14

If you have additional technical problems, please email Technical support at support@easyiot.tech