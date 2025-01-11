Spacetronik ZB-DG03
|Model
|ZB-DG03
|Vendor
|Spacetronik
|Description
|LPG gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, preheat, fault, lifecycle
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Preheat (binary)
Sensor preheat active. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true preheat is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault (enum)
Fault status of the device (none = no fault). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
fault,
serious_fault,
sensor_fault,
probe_fault,
power_fault.
Lifecycle (binary)
Sensor lifetime limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true lifecycle is ON, if
false OFF.