Spacetronik ZB-DG03

Model ZB-DG03 Vendor Spacetronik Description LPG gas sensor Exposes gas, preheat, fault, lifecycle Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Sensor preheat active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.

Fault status of the device (none = no fault). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , fault , serious_fault , sensor_fault , probe_fault , power_fault .