Spacetronik ZB-DG03

ModelZB-DG03
VendorSpacetronik
DescriptionLPG gas sensor
Exposesgas, preheat, fault, lifecycle
PictureSpacetronik ZB-DG03

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Preheat (binary)

Sensor preheat active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.

Fault (enum)

Fault status of the device (none = no fault). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, fault, serious_fault, sensor_fault, probe_fault, power_fault.

Lifecycle (binary)

Sensor lifetime limit. Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true lifecycle is ON, if false OFF.