Novato ZAS-01P

Model ZAS-01P Vendor Novato Description Smart siren with night light Exposes alarm_state, volume, duration, melody, night_light, light_mode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Trigger the alarm (sound, light or both) for the configured duration, or stop it with 'normal'. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , alarm_sound , alarm_light , alarm_sound_light .

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

How long the alarm sounds for when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Alarm melody. Value can be found in the published state on the melody property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"melody": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: doorbell , alarm_1 , alarm_2 , alarm_clock , notification , countdown , emergency_button , fall_detected , equipment_moved , carbon_dioxide , circuit_breaker , door_open , window_open , air_quality , motion_detected , person_detected , camera , vibration , ambient_temperature , target_temperature_reached , heating , water_level_alarm , valve_closed , scheduled_task , door_lock_alarm , smoke_alarm , gas_alarm , low_battery , water_leak_alarm , device_offline , alarm_system_disarmed , alarm_system_armed .

Night light. Value can be found in the published state on the night_light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night light is ON, if OFF OFF.