Novato ZAS-01P

ModelZAS-01P
VendorNovato
DescriptionSmart siren with night light
Exposesalarm_state, volume, duration, melody, night_light, light_mode
PictureNovato ZAS-01P

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Alarm state (enum)

Trigger the alarm (sound, light or both) for the configured duration, or stop it with 'normal'. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, alarm_sound, alarm_light, alarm_sound_light.

Volume (enum)

Alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Duration (numeric)

How long the alarm sounds for when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1800. The unit of this value is s.

Melody (enum)

Alarm melody. Value can be found in the published state on the melody property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"melody": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: doorbell, alarm_1, alarm_2, alarm_clock, notification, countdown, emergency_button, fall_detected, equipment_moved, carbon_dioxide, circuit_breaker, door_open, window_open, air_quality, motion_detected, person_detected, camera, vibration, ambient_temperature, target_temperature_reached, heating, water_level_alarm, valve_closed, scheduled_task, door_lock_alarm, smoke_alarm, gas_alarm, low_battery, water_leak_alarm, device_offline, alarm_system_disarmed, alarm_system_armed.

Night light (binary)

Night light. Value can be found in the published state on the night_light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON night light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light mode (enum)

Light mode. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: breathing, red_flash, white.