Model ZA03 Vendor Tuya Description Siren alarm Exposes alarm, volume, ringtone, duration, linkquality Picture

Sound the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high , mute .

Value can be found in the published state on the ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ringtone 1 , ringtone 2 , ringtone 3 , ringtone 4 , ringtone 5 , ringtone 6 , ringtone 7 , ringtone 8 , ringtone 9 , ringtone 10 , ringtone 11 , ringtone 12 , ringtone 13 , ringtone 14 , ringtone 15 , ringtone 16 , ringtone 17 , ringtone 18 , ringtone 19 , ringtone 20 , ringtone 21 , ringtone 22 , ringtone 23 , ringtone 24 , ringtone 25 , ringtone 26 , ringtone 27 , ringtone 28 , ringtone 29 , ringtone 30 , ringtone 31 , ringtone 32 .

How long the alarm sounds for when triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 380 . The unit of this value is s .