Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa YXZBSL

ModelYXZBSL
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesalarm, type, volume, ringtone, power_type, duration, battery_level, battery, linkquality
PictureTuYa YXZBSL

Exposes

Alarm (binary)

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Type (enum)

Alarm type. Value can be found in the published state on the type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: sound, light, sound+light, normal.

Volume (enum)

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, low, medium, high.

Ringtone (enum)

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: melody1, melody2, melody3, melody4, melody5, melody6, melody7, melody8, door, water, temperature, entered, left.

Power_type (enum)

Power type. Value can be found in the published state on the power_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: battery, cable.

Duration (numeric)

Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Battery_level (enum)

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.