TuYa YXZBSL
|Model
|YXZBSL
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|alarm, type, volume, ringtone, power_type, duration, battery_level, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm (binary)
Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Type (enum)
Alarm type. Value can be found in the published state on the
type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
sound,
light,
sound+light,
normal.
Volume (enum)
Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
low,
medium,
high.
Ringtone (enum)
Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
melody1,
melody2,
melody3,
melody4,
melody5,
melody6,
melody7,
melody8,
door,
water,
temperature,
entered,
left.
Power_type (enum)
Power type. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
battery,
cable.
Duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Battery_level (enum)
Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.