# TuYa YXZBSL

Model YXZBSL Vendor TuYa Description Smart siren Exposes alarm, type, volume, ringtone, power_type, duration, battery_level, battery, linkquality Picture

Turn the light of the alarm ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm type. Value can be found in the published state on the type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: sound , light , sound+light , normal .

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , low , medium , high .

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: melody1 , melody2 , melody3 , melody4 , melody5 , melody6 , melody7 , melody8 , door , water , temperature , entered , left .

Power type. Value can be found in the published state on the power_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery , cable .

Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Battery level state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .