Yandex YNDX_00535

Model YNDX_00535 Vendor Yandex Description Double gang wireless switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_b1_up , on_b1_down , on_b2_up , on_b2_down , off_b1_up , off_b1_down , off_b2_up , off_b2_down , toggle_b1_up , toggle_b1_down , toggle_b2_up , toggle_b2_down .