Yandex YNDX_00535

ModelYNDX_00535
VendorYandex
DescriptionDouble gang wireless switch
Exposesaction, linkquality
Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_b1_up, on_b1_down, on_b2_up, on_b2_down, off_b1_up, off_b1_down, off_b2_up, off_b2_down, toggle_b1_up, toggle_b1_down, toggle_b2_up, toggle_b2_down.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.