Yandex YNDX_00534

Model YNDX_00534 Vendor Yandex Description Single gang wireless switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_up , on_down , off_up , off_down , toggle_up , toggle_down .