Yandex YNDX_00534

ModelYNDX_00534
VendorYandex
DescriptionSingle gang wireless switch
Exposesaction, linkquality


Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_up, on_down, off_up, off_down, toggle_up, toggle_down.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.