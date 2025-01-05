Tuya XZ-AKT101

ModelXZ-AKT101
VendorTuya
DescriptionIntelligent air conditioning wall switch
Exposesair_switch, child_lock, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode), boost_time
PictureTuya XZ-AKT101

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Air switch (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the air_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"air_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true air switch is ON, if false OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 20 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool, heat, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Boost time (numeric)

Boost running time. Minimum 0 - maximum 24 hours. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 24. The unit of this value is H.