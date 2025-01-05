Tuya XZ-AKT101
|Model
|XZ-AKT101
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Intelligent air conditioning wall switch
|Exposes
|air_switch, child_lock, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, fan_mode), boost_time
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Air switch (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
air_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"air_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true air switch is ON, if
false OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
fan_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
20and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
cool,
heat,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Boost time (numeric)
Boost running time. Minimum 0 - maximum 24 hours. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
24. The unit of this value is
H.