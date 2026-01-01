Coswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11

Model X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11 Vendor Coswall Description Fan & light switch Exposes status_indication, fan_speed Picture

Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON status indication is ON, if OFF OFF.