Coswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11
|Model
|X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11
|Vendor
|Coswall
|Description
|Fan & light switch
|Exposes
|status_indication, fan_speed
|Picture
Exposes
Status indication (binary)
Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_indication property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON status indication is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fan speed (numeric)
Fan Speed %. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.