Coswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11

ModelX99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11
VendorCoswall
DescriptionFan & light switch
Exposesstatus_indication, fan_speed
PictureCoswall X99-G-kbFan-1g-ZG-LN-11

Exposes

Status indication (binary)

Light switch. Value can be found in the published state on the status_indication property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"status_indication": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON status indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fan speed (numeric)

Fan Speed %. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.