Lonsonho X712A
|Model
|X712A
|Vendor
|Lonsonho
|Description
|2 gang switch
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for more then 10 seconds (until the led light starts blinking), release and wait.
If it doesn't work, try 5 short presses + 1 long press.
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.