Lonsonho X711A

Model X711A Vendor Lonsonho Description 1 gang switch Exposes switch (state) Picture White-label Moes WS-EUB1-ZG, Moes ZTS-EUB1

Press and hold the button on the device for more then 10 seconds (until the led light starts blinking), release and wait.

If it doesn't work, try 5 short presses + 1 long press.