Lonsonho X711A

ModelX711A
VendorLonsonho
Description1 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureLonsonho X711A
White-labelMoes WS-EUB1-ZG, Moes ZTS-EUB1

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the button on the device for more then 10 seconds (until the led light starts blinking), release and wait.

If it doesn't work, try 5 short presses + 1 long press.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.