Lonsonho X711A
|Model
|X711A
|Vendor
|Lonsonho
|Description
|1 gang switch
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes WS-EUB1-ZG, Moes ZTS-EUB1
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for more then 10 seconds (until the led light starts blinking), release and wait.
If it doesn't work, try 5 short presses + 1 long press.
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.