Zigbee2MQTT

Lonsonho X711A

ModelX711A
VendorLonsonho
Description1 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureLonsonho X711A

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the button on the device for more then 10 seconds (until the led light starts blinking), release and wait.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.