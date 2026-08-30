TuYa X5H-GB-B

Model X5H-GB-B Vendor Tuya Description Wall-mount thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), sensor, schedule, child_lock, week, brightness_state, sound, frost_protection, factory_reset, heating_temp_limit, deadzone_temperature, upper_temp Picture White-label Beok TGR85-ZB, AVATTO ZWT-100-16A

When the thermostat is on, long press the temperature up button for 5 seconds. Now the WiFi-like icon starts flashing indicating readiness for pairing the device.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 60 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , program . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9.9 and the maximum value is 9.9 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external , both .

There are 8 periods in the schedule in total. 6 for workdays and 2 for holidays. It should be set in the following format for each of the periods: hours:minutes/temperature . All periods should be set at once and delimited by the space symbol. For example: 06:00/20.5 08:00/15 11:30/15 13:30/15 17:00/22 22:00/15 06:00/20 22:00/15 . The thermostat doesn't report the schedule by itself even if you change it manually from device. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": NEW_VALUE} .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Week format user for schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the week property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"week": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 5+2 , 6+1 , 7 .

Screen brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high .

Switches beep sound when interacting with thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Resets all settings to default. Doesn't unpair device.. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_temp_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_temp_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .