TuYa X5H-GB-B
|Model
|X5H-GB-B
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Wall-mount thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), sensor, schedule, lock (state), week, brightness_state, sound, frost_protection, factory_reset, heating_temp_limit, deadzone_temperature, upper_temp, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Beok TGR85-ZB
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
60. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
program. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9.9and the maximum value is
9.9with a step size of
0.1.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
both.
Schedule (text)
There are 8 periods in the schedule in total. 6 for workdays and 2 for holidays. It should be set in the following format for each of the periods:
hours:minutes/temperature. All periods should be set at once and delimited by the space symbol. For example:
06:00/20.5 08:00/15 11:30/15 13:30/15 17:00/22 22:00/15 06:00/20 22:00/15. The thermostat doesn't report the schedule by itself even if you change it manually from device. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Week (enum)
Week format user for schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
week property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"week": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
5+2,
6+1,
7.
Brightness_state (enum)
Screen brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
medium,
high.
Sound (binary)
Switches beep sound when interacting with thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Frost_protection (binary)
Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost_protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Factory_reset (binary)
Resets all settings to default. Doesn't unpair device.. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory_reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Heating_temp_limit (numeric)
Heating temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_temp_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_temp_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
default.
Deadzone_temperature (numeric)
The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
9.5. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
default.
Upper_temp (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
upper_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
35 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
default.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.