TuYa X5H-GB-B

Model X5H-GB-B Vendor TuYa Description Wall-mount thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), sensor, schedule, lock (state), week, brightness_state, sound, frost_protection, factory_reset, heating_temp_limit, deadzone_temperature, upper_temp, linkquality Picture White-label Beok TGR85-ZB

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 60 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external , both .

There are 8 periods in the schedule in total. 6 for workdays and 2 for holidays. It should be set in the following format for each of the periods: hours:minutes/temperature . All periods should be set at once and delimited by the space symbol. For example: 06:00/20.5 08:00/15 11:30/15 13:30/15 17:00/22 22:00/15 06:00/20 22:00/15 . The thermostat doesn't report the schedule by itself even if you change it manually from device. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": NEW_VALUE} .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Week format user for schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the week property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"week": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 5+2 , 6+1 , 7 .

Screen brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high .

Switches beep sound when interacting with thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost_protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Resets all settings to default. Doesn't unpair device.. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory_reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_temp_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_temp_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: default .

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: default .

Value can be found in the published state on the upper_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: default .