Skydance WZ5_cct

ModelWZ5_cct
VendorSkydance
DescriptionZigbee & RF 5 in 1 LED controller (CCT mode)
Exposeslight (state, brightness, color_temp), linkquality
PictureSkydance WZ5_cct

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, color_temp.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.
  • color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 250 and 454, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: coolest, cool, neutral, warm, warmest.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.