Skydance WZ5_cct

Model WZ5_cct Vendor Skydance Description Zigbee & RF 5 in 1 LED controller (CCT mode) Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp), linkquality Picture

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 250 and 454 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .