Xiaomi WXKG22LM
|Model
|WXKG22LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara wireless remote switch H1M (double rocker)
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action, click_mode, operation_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_left,
single_right,
single_both,
double_left,
double_right,
double_both,
triple_left,
triple_right,
triple_both,
hold_left,
hold_right,
hold_both.
Click mode (enum)
Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"click_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
fast,
multi.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.