Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi WXKG22LM

ModelWXKG22LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara wireless remote switch H1M (double rocker)
Exposesbattery, voltage, action, click_mode, operation_mode, linkquality
PictureXiaomi WXKG22LM

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single_left, single_right, single_both, double_left, double_right, double_both, triple_left, triple_right, triple_both, hold_left, hold_right, hold_both.

Click mode (enum)

Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the click_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"click_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: fast, multi.

Operation mode (enum)

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: command, event.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.