# Xiaomi WXKG22LM

Model WXKG22LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara wireless remote switch H1M (double rocker) Exposes battery, voltage, action, click_mode, operation_mode, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single_left , single_right , single_both , double_left , double_right , double_both , triple_left , triple_right , triple_both , hold_left , hold_right , hold_both .

# Click mode (enum)

Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the click_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"click_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fast , multi .

# Operation mode (enum)

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .