Xiaomi WXKG16LM

ModelWXKG16LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara wireless remote switch E1 (single rocker)
Exposesbattery, voltage, action, click_mode, linkquality
PictureXiaomi WXKG16LM

Notes

Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold.

Click_mode (enum)

Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the click_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"click_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: fast, multi.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.