# Xiaomi WXKG15LM

Model WXKG15LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara wireless remote switch H1 (double rocker) Exposes battery, voltage, action, click_mode, operation_mode, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi WRS-R02

Factory reset the switch by pressing and holding left and right rocker for 10 seconds. This will allow put the remote in pairing mode and pair to Zigbee2MQTT.

# Change clickmode

If you have issues changing the click_mode with Zigbee2MQTT you can switch between click mode physically. This is done by clicking either of the two rockers quickly five times. The click mode will then toggle between fast mode and multi mode.

Please note, that currently you will only get one endpoint for binding even though there are two rockers (see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/blob/eed5fde987891f996c428339569dbff1893e62a1/devices/xiaomi.js#L2370). You will always receive the toggle_1 event no matter whick rocker you use.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single_left , single_right , single_both , double_left , double_right , double_both , triple_left , triple_right , triple_both , hold_left , hold_right , hold_both .

Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the click_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"click_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fast , multi .

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .