Xiaomi WXKG15LM
|Model
|WXKG15LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara wireless remote switch H1 (double rocker)
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action, click_mode, operation_mode, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi WRS-R02
Notes
Pairing
Factory reset the switch by pressing and holding left and right rocker for 10 seconds. This will allow put the remote in pairing mode and pair to Zigbee2MQTT.
Change clickmode
If you have issues changing the click_mode with Zigbee2MQTT you can switch between click mode physically. This is done by clicking either of the two rockers quickly five times. The click mode will then toggle between fast mode and multi mode.
Binding
Please note, that currently you will only get one endpoint for binding even though there are two rockers (see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/blob/eed5fde987891f996c428339569dbff1893e62a1/devices/xiaomi.js#L2370). You will always receive the
toggle_1 event no matter whick rocker you use.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_left,
single_right,
single_both,
double_left,
double_right,
double_both,
triple_left,
triple_right,
triple_both,
hold_left,
hold_right,
hold_both.
Click_mode (enum)
Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"click_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
fast,
multi.
Operation_mode (enum)
Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.