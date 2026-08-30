Model WXKG15LM Vendor Aqara Description Wireless remote switch H1 (double rocker) Exposes battery, voltage, click_mode, operation_mode, identify, action Picture White-label Aqara WRS-R02

Factory reset the switch by pressing and holding left and right rocker for 10 seconds. This will allow put the remote in pairing mode and pair to Zigbee2MQTT.

If you have issues changing the click_mode with Zigbee2MQTT you can switch between click mode physically. This is done by clicking either of the two rockers quickly five times. The click mode will then toggle between fast mode and multi mode.

Please note, that currently you will only get one endpoint for binding even though there are two rockers (see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/blob/eed5fde987891f996c428339569dbff1893e62a1/devices/xiaomi.js#L2370). You will always receive the toggle_1 event no matter which rocker you use.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Click mode, fast: only supports single click which will be send immediately after clicking.multi: supports more events like double and hold. Value can be found in the published state on the click_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"click_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fast , multi .

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .